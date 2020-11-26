Deaths in Limerick - November 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Ken Cullen of Caherass Court, Croom and formerly of Castleknock, Dublin. On November 25 unexpectedly at his home. Beloved husband of Caren (nee O'Connell) and loving Dad to Lily-Mae, Harry and Jools. Very deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, children, parents Vincent and Joan, brother Dave, sisters Karen and Kim, parents-in-law Mattie and Mary, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Funeral Mass for family and close friends on Saturday in the Holy Trinity Church, Adare at 12 noon. As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions. Cremation Service at 2pm in Shannon Crematorium. Mass will be streamed live at www.adareparish.ie.

The death has occurred of Darren Egan of Castlebrook Green, Annacotty, Limerick and late of Watergate. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Georgina, daughters Ciara, Aimee-Kate and Sarah-Mai, son JD, son-in-law Cian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Saturday (November 28) at 11.00am in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

