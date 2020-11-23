Deaths in Limerick - November 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Eoin Woodrow, late of Sir Harry’s Mall, Limerick & Bermondsey, London.

Eoin died at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Bill & Anne, Sadly missed by his Sister Jane, brothers Gary, Ricky & Liam, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Cremation Service will take place for family & close friends (25 people Max) in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday (25th Nov.) at 2pm.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Garry Tucker, O'Malley Park.

Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the I.C.U., University Hospital Limerick. Brother of the recently deceased Andrew. Beloved son of Frank and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, brothers Bobby and Frank, sisters Dolores, Sharon, Louise, Caroline and Tanya, his extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on rip.ie Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The family will hold a Memorial Mass at a later date to celebrate the life of Garry.

The death has occurred of Emily O'Regan (née Mulcahy), Silverbirch Grove, Dooradoyle.

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick

Beloved partner of Paddy Gleeson and loving mother of Jacqueline, Catherine, Siobhan, Frances, James, Barry & John. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother John (Australia), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, all other relatives, friends & neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Thursday (November 26th) at 11.00am in St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle, with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. (To donate click here)

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section of rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Costelloe, Main Street, Rathkeale.

Peacefully at St. John's Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Kitty. Sadly missed by his sons Martin, Patrick, Brendan, daughter Mary, grandchildren, brothers John and Donie, sisters Betty, Nancy, Eileen, and Mary, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Gerry, daughter-in-law Rachel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass in St. Kyran's Church, Coolcappagh, on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Rathkeale. In accordance with government guidelines, Mass is private for family only please.

The death has occurred of James Connor, Norwood Park, Singland.

Peacefully, at home. Very deeply regretted by his loving family.

May He Rest in Peace

A private funeral has taken place.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.