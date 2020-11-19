Deaths in Limerick - November 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Ringrose of Sutton, Dublin. Formerly of Lock Quay, Limerick.

Predeceased by his son Desmond Ringrose; his brother Jack and sisters May and Rita. Beloved husband of Bríd and loving Dad to Nicola and John.

Sadly missed by his loving family son-in-law Ian; grandchildren Dylan, Christian and Zach; twin sister Ali and sister Nell, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Michael Funeral Mass will be live-streamed online at 11am on Saturday morning - click here.

________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Des Croucher of Lifford Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick. Late of General Accident Insurance, St. Vincent de Paul and Probus Club.

Beloved husband of Kay (nee Hanley) and dearly loved father of Brian, Jean, Susan (Russell), Karen (Beuchotte), Annmarie (Costelloe) and the late Marion (Lynch).

Brother of the late Phyllis; brother-in-law of the late Margaret. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Charlotte, Deirdre, Pippa, Heidi, Kian, Ella, Claire, Gearoid, Aodhan and Noel, brothers Ken, Geoffrey and David; sisters-in-law Maureen and Mary, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends only will take place on Saturday (November 21) at 11.30am in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, followed by burial in Old Mungret Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Carpenter (née Scanlon) of Rathmore Avenue, Stillorgan, Dublin. Formerly of Adare, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Pat and loving mother of Bernie, Siobhan, Patrick, Martin and the late Therese. Cherished sister of Ann and the late Maisey, Lillian and Mike.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters; grandchildren Sadhbh, Ríon, Thomas and Thoraí; son-in-law Leonard, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Elizabeth; sister, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Peggy's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed from the The Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud, Stillorgan from 10am on Saturday - click here.

________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of C.K. Mark Ambat of Larchwood Avenue, Caherdavin, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Kay and dearly loved father of Kenneth, Andrew and Riona.

Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Evan, Kieran, Leonie, Katie, Eoin and Indira, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends only will take place on Saturday (November 21) at 11.30am in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, followed by private cremation.

May they all rest in peace