Deaths in Limerick - November 17, 2020

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Conroy

Of St. James` Court, Ennis Road

Formerly of Tubber, Co.Clare and Royal Liver Assurance.

Chris died peacefully, at home on November 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Bernie, dearest father of Michael, Bernie (Sherlock), Caroline and Donal (San Jose), and adored Grandad of Niall, Sophie, Mark, Sinead, Kevin, Kate, Eoghan, Aoife, Cian and Eoin. Sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Bridget, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday, November 19 at 11.30am and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The cortege will travel via the Ennis Road and Roses Avenue on way to the Mass. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

In compliance with current guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only. The family looks forward to a time in the near future when, all who loved Chris, can gather to celebrate and honour his memory

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

The death has occurred of Dean Price

Of Lee Estate, Island Road

Son of the late Martina. Very deeply regretted by his loving kids, his partner, father Paul, brothers Cian and James, sisters Sarah and Kellie, aunts, uncles, cousins, all other extended family and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Dean's Funeral Mass for family and close friends will take place in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard St., at 11am on Thursday, November 19. Burial will take place afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Please follow government guidelines with regard to public gatherings and social distancing. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.

The death has occurred of Dairina Raleigh (née Lane)

Of Hayden Villas, Punches Cross

On November 17, 2020, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband John Raleigh. Sadly missed by her sons Andrew and Geoffrey, daughter Susan (Traynor), son-in-law Dom (Traynor) and her beloved grandchildren Rachael and Emma. Also sadly missed by her brother Brendan (Lane), her sisters Dorothy (White) and Jackie (Kennedy), sisters-in-law Susan (Lane), Judge Mary (Kotsonouris), Peggy (Lawlor), cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces and a wide circle of friends.

Dairina was predeceased by her brother Michael (Lane), her sister Marie (Counihan), brothers-in-law Randal (Counihan), Barry (Kennedy) and Alf (White), her sisters-in-law Sheila (Reynolds), Oona (Lenehan).

May she rest in peace

Due to government guidelines regarding restricted numbers, Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Thursday, November 19 at 11.30am in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mid-West Simon Community.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street.

The death has occurred of Mary Elliott (née Noonan)

Of Greystones, Wicklow and Dromcollogher

Mary passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St Vincent’s University Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and brother Patsy. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Catherine, sons Michael and Mark, grandchildren Daniel, Leanne, Tara, Rebecca, Amy, Kim, Gary and Cayden and by her 8 great-grandchildren, sisters Madge and Nell, son in law Niall, daughters in law Sharon and Niambh, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Mary’s funeral cortège will depart from the family home at Upper Grattan Park on Wednesday at 11.20am and proceed to the Holy Rosary Church, Greystones arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.greystonesparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Wicklow SPCA (https://wicklowspca.org/)

House private please.