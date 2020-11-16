Deaths in Limerick - November 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Charlie Sheehan, Craggs, Borrigone, Askeaton.

Deeply regretted by his Partner Mary O’Shaughnessy, Wife Betty, Daughters Annemarie & Brenda, Brothers, Sisters, Grandchildren, Extended Family, Relatives & Friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in Robertstown Church with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

In keeping with HSE guidelines Charlie's funeral will be for family and close friends. Those who may wish to leave a personal message or send condolences can do so in the Condolence Book on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Sr Margaret Hickey, Little Sisters of the Assumption, Finglas, Cork, Galway and formerly of Banogue, Croom.

Peacefully, in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her nieces Eileen Hannon and Louise O’Connor, her nephew Pat Scanlan, her sister-in-law Phil, her grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, a wide circle of friends and by her community of Little Sisters of the Assumption. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Mary, her brothers Jim and Tom, her sister Maureen Scanlan, nephew Liam and brother-in-law Jack.

Rest in Peace, Peg! Your songs and stories will live on…

In line with HSE/Government advice regarding COVID-19, and to ensure safety for all, a private funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 18th, followed by a private burial in Banogue on Thursday, November 19th. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message for Sr. Margaret’s family in the “Condolences” section on rip.ie

Sr Margaret’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on Wednesday, November 18th, at 1 o’clock by going to the following link:

http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html

The death has occurred of Bill (Liam) Bourke, Ballyhurst, Pallasgreen.

At University Hospital Cork. Predeceased by his parents Donal & Esther, sister Siobhan (Lynch).

Deeply regretted by his brother Martin,nephew Aiden, brother-in-law Kevin, sister-in-law Dunlyn, aunt, cousins relatives and wide circle of friends.

Reposing this Friday in Ryans' Funeral Home, Pallasgreen. A private Mass for family & close friends will be held Saturday at 11.00am in Nicker Church with burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery.

In accordance with government restrictions and guidelines. The Mass will be streamed live with link to follow.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Barry (née Carrig), Church View, Askeaton.

Suddenly, on Saturday, 14th November 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Mary and LIsa, son in law Mike, Lisa's partner John, grandchildren Jack, Ava, Mia and Cathal, brothers, sisters, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace with her beloved husband Paddy.

Reposing at her home and arriving at St. Mary's Church, Askeaton on Wednesday, 18th November, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

Sincere thanks to Dr. Suzanne Fitzgibbon and her team and a special thanks to the Cardiac Arrest Care Ambulance team and paramedics and family friend Neasa Harris who assisted on the night.

In line with the latest HSE and Government guidelines we would ask you please to adhere to social distancing. Messages of sympathy can be offered to the family by email to madigans.ebarry@gmail.com