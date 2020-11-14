Deaths in Limerick - November 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Marilyn Mason (née Purcell) of Quinns Cottages, Rosbrien, Limerick. Marilyn died, suddenly, in her home, on the 12th of November 2020. Beloved wife of Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her sons Alan and Gary, daughter Audrey (Coughlan), grandchildren Zara, Lee, Deima, Colin, Eoin and Leon, daughters in Law Triona and Ann, brother Noel (Limerick), sisters Linda Powell (Dublin), Sally Purcell (Bristol) and Audrey Quist (USA), her sister in law and dear friend, Marie Purcell, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends, especially the two Susans. In compliance with current government guidelines Marilyn's funeral and cremation will be private.

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Malley (née Meehan) of Killeenagarriff, Lisnagry, Limerick. Formerly of Coolnahila. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and sister Kitty. Deeply missed by her daughters Catherine and Helen, sons Richard, Tom and P.J., son-in-law Gerry, daughters-in-law Martina and Emer, grandchildren Paidí, Katie, Fionn, Bridín, Óisin and Rose, sisters Mary, Julie and Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church, Ahane, on Monday (16th November) at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery. Funeral will pass her residence on Monday at 12.30pm via Coolnahila to Clonkeen.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://funerals live.ie/eileen-o-malley/

The death has occurred of Darren O'Shea of Coolistigue, Clonlara, Clare / Ballynanty, Limerick. Darren died, peacefully, in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Jemma, dearest father of Kate, loving son of Pauline and oldest brother of Earol, Lloyd and Gordon. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & his many friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday (Nov. 16th) at 12 noon and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members only.

The death has occurred of Bryan Ringrose of Mulcair Manor, Newport, Tipperary / Corbally, Limerick. On 14th November 2020, peacefully at his home in the presence of his loving family after a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Linda, daughter Emma, son Jack, parents Rita and Paddy, brother David, extended family, relatives and friends. Arrival on Tuesday, 17th November, at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv, search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport.