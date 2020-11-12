Deaths in Limerick - November 12, 2020

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Dowd of Roo East, Ardnacrusha, Clare / Limerick. Retired Sergeant, Garda Siochána, Ardnacrusha, Brendan died at peacefully at home on November 12th 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Rita and dearest father of Rita, Kathleen, Madeline, Brenda and Emily. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sisters Doreen and Olive, brothers Kieran, Cyril and Noel, sons-in-law Liam O’Connell, Declan Fitzpatrick, Pa Carey, Joe O’Toole and Dermot Kilbane, his 16 grandchildren, great-grandsons, other relatives, neighbours & friends. Pre-deceased by his sister Marie. Requiem Mass will take place in Mary Mother of God Church, Truagh on Friday (November 13th) at 12 noon and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Truagh Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members only.



The death has occurred of Maureen Falahee (née Hockedy) of Lilac Court, Keyes Park, Limerick. Maureen died at peacefully, at St. Camillus’ Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Fats (Christy). Sadly missed by her loving children Susanne and Peter, grandchildren Adam, Ashley, Lottie and Katie, her great-grandchild Gracie, daughter-in-law Yvonne, son-in-law Robbie, sister Sheila, brothers Fred and Johnny, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in Holy Family Church, Southill on Saturday (November 14th) at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members only.