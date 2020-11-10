Deaths in Limerick - November 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Eileen Carney (née Stokes)

Of Ballyhoman, Askeaton

On Sunday, November 8, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband PJ. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Terry, Liz and Anne, sons Eamonn and Patsy, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Askeaton on Thursday, November 12 at 12noon and will be streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628

Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section below or by post to Kieran Madigan Funeral Director, Main Street, Askeaton

The death has occurred of Sarah McMahon

Of Hyde Road, Prospect

Daughter of the late Joseph and Kathleen, Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston. Very deeply regretted by her son Sean, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family & close friends, will take place on Friday, November 13 at 11.00am in St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. Sarah's Funeral cortège, will pass the family home in Hyde Road, Prospect, after Mass, and will then proceed onto Childers Road, to enable neighbours and friends, to pay their respects. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Gillian O'Connor

Of Kells, Dromcollogher

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, on November 10, 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving family, close friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Gillian, with the Requiem Mass been celebrated in St Bartholomew's Church Dromcollogher on Thursday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Cards and letters of Sympathy can be sent to Mc Carthy Funeral Directors, Pound St, Dromcollogher.

The death has occurred of Majella O’Donovan

Of Laurelville, Mill Road, Corbally

Majella died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, on November 9, 2020.

Beloved mother of Ellen and Ronan.

Dearest daughter of the late Donal and Mary O’Donovan and loving sister of Don, Declan, Michael, Martina and the late Gerard & Maria. Sadly missed by her loving children, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

No flowers please, donations if desired, to Milford Care Centre

In compliance with current guidelines, Majella’s funeral and cremation is restricted to family members only. The cortege will travel through Mill Road, Corbally on Wednesday at 2.15pm.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of John (Myles) O'Donovan

Of Geragh, Anglesboro and Araglin, Cork

On November 10, 2020 peacefully at Cork University Hospital, John (Myles), beloved husband of Mary (née Kelly) and dear father of Noreen (Cronin), Marie and Seán. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Evan, Niall and Cian, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Orla, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

In an effort to follow best practices and guidelines regarding Covid-19, John’s funeral will take place privately. Reposing at his residence (eircode V35 X348). John’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Thursday, November 12, at 11am for requiem Mass in Kilbehenny Church at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. Family flowers only, with donations in lieu to Stroke Unit Appeal CUH.

In keeping with government and HSE guidelines, the Mass will be limited to family and close friends, up to 25 people, and can be live streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/KilbehennyAnglesborough. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Raymond O’Shaughnessy

Of Lisnalty, Rosbrien

Ray died peacefully, at Roseville Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Marion. Sadly missed by his sons Wayne and Shane, grandchildren Lee and Alyssa, sister Sr. Helena (Westbourne Convent), brothers Declan, Al, Eugene, Bernard and Francis, sisters-in law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by his brothers Fr. Seamus, Patrick and Thomas.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen, on Thursday, November 12 at 12 noon and will be streamed live.

Funeral afterwards to St. Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret

Family flowers only: donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of William Walsh

Of Mungret Court, Watergate

Previously of Pennywell Road.

Son of the late Jim and Mary Walsh, Pennywell Road. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Mary, brothers Seamus, Tony and Eamon, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew, his aunt and uncle, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

William’s Funeral Cortège, will travel through Watergate, John's Street and Pennywell Road, on Thursday at 10.30am (approx) to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Thursday, November 12 at 11.00am in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place.

Mass will be live streamed

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Animal Welfare, Limerick.

Please follow government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.