Deaths in Limerick - November 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Claire Power, Uregare, Kilmallock.

Suddenly and peacefully at her residence. Claire, deeply regretted by her loving husband of 45 years Michael, children Joe, Des, Janet and Marie-Claire, brothers Noel, sisters Imelda, and Teresa, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines, family and close friends only at the church, please. Arriving to The Holy Trinity Church, Dromin, Kilmallock for 12 noon Mass on Tuesday, 10th November, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. For those who wish to express their condolences please use the condolence section below.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Sarah Carroll (née Egan), Ballyadam, Caherconlish, and formerly of Ashroe, Murroe.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tommie. Very deeply regretted by her son Michael, daughter Mairèad, daughter-in-law Denise, son-in-law Mark, grandsons Thomas and Conor, sisters Breda (Weekes) and Mary (Reardon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and close friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Wednesday (November 11th) at 11.30am in Archbishop Dermot O'Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline. Mass will be live streamed (Link to follow). Funeral afterwards to Caherconlish Church Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre (To donate click here)

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.