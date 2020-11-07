Deaths in Limerick - November 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Margaret Duggan

Of Emly Road, Hospital

On November 6, 2020. Margaret passed away peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick in her 99th year.

Loving wife of the late Dr Eugene. Sadly missed by her family relatives and friends.

Reception prayers at St John The Baptist Church, Hospital Tuesday at 11.15am for requiem mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in St. Michael's cemetery Tipperary Town.

May she rest in peace

Due to the present climate under Covid-19 restrictions, anyone who would have liked to have attended Margaret's funeral and express their sympathy and support to the family at this sad time post a Mass card to Davern’s Funeral Home, Hospital, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Anne O’Brien (née Lyons)

Of Rockhill, Bruree

Formerly of Assumpta Park, Limerick.

Anne died peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of Martin, dearest mother of Sharon, Sinéad, Jer, Valerie and Kevin and loving sister of Kevin, and the late Mary, Noel and Mike.

Sadly missed by her family, sister-in-law Oonagh, brother-in-law Robert, niece Caoimhe, nephews Oisín and Calum, other relatives and many friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St Munchin’s Church, Rockhill, Bruree, on Monday, November 9 at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleville.

No flowers please, donations if desired to St. Joseph’s foundation, Charleville.

In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of John Ryan

Of Ballingoola, Grange, Kilmallock

Predeceased by his mother, father and brother.

Sadly missed by his cousins, family relatives and friends.

John will be reposing at Davern’s Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35 XV96) on Sunday, November 8, 2020 rom 11am until 8pm for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.

The family will not be in attendance

Reception prayers at the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown, Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10.50am for requiem mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Hospital cemetery.

May He rest in peace

Due to the present climate under Covid-19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended John's funeral and express their sympathy and support to the family at this sad time can send a Mass card to Davern’s Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.