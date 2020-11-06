Deaths in Limerick - November 6, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Tom Hannon of Garryowen Road, Limerick. Late of Tower Cabs.

Son of the late Donie and Eily and predeceased by his brothers Charles and Mike. Missed by his brothers Donal and Patrick; sisters Karen, Valerie and Rose, his good friend Colm; brothers-in-law Brendan and Ger; sisters-in-law Catriona and Roisin, nieces and nephews, aunts, extended family and lifelong friends.

Tom’s Funeral Cortège, will leave his residence, on Tuesday (November 10) at 11.30am to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Requiem Mass (family and close friends only) will take place at 12pm in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place - click here to view live stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Mike Moloney of Poultaloon, Fedamore

Beloved husband of Anne Cherry and father of Glenda, Jonathan and Andrew. Sadly missed by his family, mother Breda, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Alanna, Jayden and Kayla, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours & friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Saturday (November 7) at 1pm in St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

The Mass will be live-streamed online - click here.

Burial afterwards to Fedamore Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Parkinsons Association

______________________________

The death has occurred of Joe (Blackie) McDonald of Frankfort, Illinois, USA. Formerly of Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick city. Late of Krups.

Son of the late William and Annie and loved brother of Anna (Moore) and the late Billy and Gerry. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, son William, daughter Suzanne, son-in-law Paul, granddaughter Aisling, stepson Michael and his family, all the Moore family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Frankfort (USA) followed by Cremation Service. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date in Limerick.

______________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Ennis Road Care Facility) of Michael Hoctor of Clancy Strand, Limerick city. Late of Limerick Harbour Commissioners.

Beloved husband of Mary. Father of Ann, Don, Gary and Eoin. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Tony; daughters-in-law Kathryn, Angela and Joan; beloved grandchildren Tristan, Aled, Conor, Michael, Keith, Laura, Rachel and Stephen; great-grandchildren Scott, Aimee, Tyler and Emily, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass (family and close friends only) will take place on Monday (November 9) at 11am in St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

______________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Flynn (née Meehan) of Norwood Park, Singland, Limerick. Late of Fairgreen, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Joseph and much loved mother of Anthony, Tracy and Siobhan. Sadly missed by her family; grandchildren Ethan, Abigail and Charlie; sons-in-law Peter and Fergal; brother Tony, sisters Ita and Pauline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

House private, please.

Mary’s Funeral Cortège, will leave her residence, on Monday at 10.30am to allow neighbours and friends to pay their respects

Requiem Mass (family and close friends only) will take place at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road - click here to view live stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

______________________________

The death has occurred of John Barron Crotty of Coventry, England and formerly of Ballybeg, Sherin’s Cross, Kilmallock, Limerick.

Husband of the late Brenda. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, the extended Crotty families, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral will take place on Monday (November 9) at 10.30am in Coventry and he will be laid to rest with his wife Brenda.

There will be a memorial Mass for John, at a later date, in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Dromin.

May they all rest in peace