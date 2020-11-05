Deaths in Limerick - November 5 2020

The death has occurred of Christy (Curly) Hanley Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick - Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Father of the late Christine. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Christopher, Stephen and John Paul, daughter Caroline, sixteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, all other relatives, friends and neighbours.

A private Requiem Mass, for family, will take place on Friday (November 6) at 11.00am in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. Messages of sympathy may be expressed with cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors. - May He Rest in Peace

--------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Aidan (O'B) O'Brien Knockalton, Nenagh, Tipperary / Limerick City, Limerick / Marino, Dublin and Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick and Late of Brian Avenue, Marino, Dublin.

Peacefully with great bravery and dignity in the care of the staff of Milford Hospice Limerick. Predeceased by his beloved mother Carmel. Dearly loved husband of his heartbroken wife Sarah (Sally nee Cleary, Latteragh), his cherished sons Kenneth, Ronan, Emmet and Mark, Mark's wife Una and by Hannah & Laoise, sisters Joan & Helen & brothers Thomas & Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends. May Aidan Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Saturday at 1 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time. "Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice".

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick Feane, Euroville, Ballyclough, Limerick, Formerly Pallaskenry November 5th 2020 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Bríd. Dearly loved father of Sandra, Mark and Adrian. Sadly missed by his son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved 7 grandchildren, brother Séan, nephew, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place this Saturday (7th November 2020) in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, at 12noon followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas Street, Limerick. Sympathies may also be expressed through the condolences section below. May he rest in peace.