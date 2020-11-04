Deaths in Limerick - November 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Rita Best (née Kirby) of Limerick City. Unexpectedly at St. Omer Residential Care Home, Torquay. Late of Linwood, New Forest, Hampshire and formerly of Limerick, Cavan, Tullamore, Drogheda. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman Best, Rita will be sadly missed and always remembered by her loving sister Gerardine, niece Fiona and grandnieces Aoife and Maebh and her extended family, many friends and neighbours. The funeral will take place at Torbay Crematorium on Wednesday, November 11 at 12.00, and will be live streamed. Please contact the funeral directors K J Lack, 01803 313200 or funerals@kjlackfuneralservice.co.uk for a link to join the service.



The death has occurred of Claire Martin (née Kennedy) of Terenure, Dublin / Ballyneety, Limerick. Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Prof. Augustine Martin and loving mother of Breffni, Grainne, Niamh and Aengus, and daughter of the late William and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her sister Doreen and grandchildren Tadhg, Esmé, Jack, Killian, Louis, Theo, Finn, Greta, Phoebe, Ruth and Iarlaith and her relatives and friends. In accordance with government guidance a private family funeral will be held at 11.00 am. on Friday in the University (Newman) Church, St. Stephen’s Green which may be viewed on

https://youtu.be/dQxUbVraS-I

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Murphy of Barrysfarm, Hospital, Limerick. On the 3rd of November, peacefully at home. Predeceased by his father Tommy, mother Maura and sister Geraldine. Beloved father of Stephen, Brian and Sarah. Deeply regretted by his sisters Kathleen and Maureen, brothers Pat, Michael, Éamon and Declan, aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins and friends. In line with current government guidelines a Mass for family and friends will take place in St John the Baptist Church on Friday, the 6th of November, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.