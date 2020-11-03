Deaths in Limerick - November 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Noel Franklin

Of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston,

Noel died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, brother Tony Sheehan, sons Patrick and Tony, grandchildren Dion, Jorja, Kelsey, Brooke, Reece, Stephen, Jamie and Michael, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, on Thursday, November 5 at 11am and will be streamed live.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

The death has occurred of Marie Madigan (née Kiely)

Of Daly Avenue, Janesboro

Formerly of Hogan Avenue, Kileely and late of Clover Meats.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of the late Hughie and sister of the late Margaret and Anthony. Very deeply regretted by her brothers Tommy, Paddy and Dessie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace

House private, please.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Friday, November 6 at 11.00am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Marie's Funeral cortège, will pass the family home in Daly Avenue, after Mass, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) McGuire

Of Raheen and Dooradoyle

Late of McGuires Shop, Dooradoyle and Willsbrook, Raheen and the Park Retirement Village.

Peggy died peacefully, at Thorpes Nursing Home, Clarina.

Pre-deceased by her parents Ben and Babs, sister Enda and brother Seamus. Sadly missed by her relatives and many friends.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Thursday, November 5 at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Neill

Of 2 Marian Terrace, Hospital

Died suddenly, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home. Predeceased by his parents, Alice and Michael O’Neill and brother Laurence. Much loved and sadly missed by his sisters Ursula, Christina, Anna, Mary Alice, Dolores, Catherine and brother Jimmy, sister in law and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Due to government restrictions and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Michael's funeral Mass will be for family only and will be held on Wednesday, November 4, at 11.30am in St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via live stream on: https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/

Family flowers only, please and donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

The death has occurred of Úna Brigid Webber

Of Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell

Formerly of 8 Ashville, Ballysheedy. On November 2, 2020, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Dearly loved mother of Matthew, Darren, Angela, Susan and John. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Liam and Donal, daughters-in-law Mary and Frida, her beloved 12 grandchildren, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends and all the staff of Riverbrook who showed Una such loving care during her time with them.

May she rest in peace.

Due to government guidelines regarding restricted numbers, Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Friday, November 6 at 11.00am in St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, followed by cremation service at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street,.