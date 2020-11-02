Deaths in Limerick - November 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Norah Fitzgerald, Keale, Athea and New York.

Peacefully at her residence in New York on 31st October 2020.

Predeceased by her parents Jack & Nellie.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers and sisters, Kathleen (USA), Mary Ita (Clare), Michael (Dublin), Eileen (England), Sean (Athea) & Pat (Templeglantine), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Cremation will take place in New York next week and interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea at a later time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dílis

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Culhane, Ballinagoul, Glin.

Peacefully, on November 1st, 2020, at St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Predeceased by his brother Dan and sisters Joan and Bridie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his nephews Tom and Pat Moore (Moyvane), John, Paddy, James, Donal and Mike Dalton (Beale), grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

In accordance with H.S.E guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Mick, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, on Wednesday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred of John O'Sullivan, Foxhall, Charleville.

Peacefully at Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree. Beloved husband of Maisie and dear father of Marian. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, brothers-in-law, son-in-law Seamus, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Colmanswell Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with H.S.E. guidelines John's funeral will be for family and friends. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section of rip.ie marked condolences.