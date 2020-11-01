Deaths in Limerick - November 1, 2020

The death has occurred of Christy Thompson, Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, and late of Islington, London.

Christy, died after a long illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Philomena, daughters Denise & Anita, sons-in-law, grandchildren Lennon, Daphne & Connie, mother-in-law Dolores, sisters Mary, Phil & Deirdre, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends in Limerick & London.

May He Rest in Peace

Will those who think of Christy each day, a little prayer to Jesus say.

Funeral will take place in London at a later date.

Personal messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors

The death has occurred of Susannah (Susie) Sadlier (née Fitzgibbon), Rhebogue Avenue, Corbally, and of Sadliers Fish & Poultry, Roches Street.

Susie died peacefully, in her 98th year, at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, dearest mother of Tony, Georgina, Jimmy, Mary, Donal, John & Gerard and adored granny to her eighteen grandchildren and the late Daniel and her thirteen great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally, on Tuesday (Nov. 3rd) at 12 noon and will be streamed live.

(Link to follow)

Funeral afterwards to St. Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Kitty O'Donnell (née McNamara), Derrynane, Old Cork Road, and late of O'Malley Park, Southill & St. Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Breda, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Kitty’s Funeral Cortege will leave her home, in Derrynane, Old Cork Road, on Wednesday at 12pm (approx.) for neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Wednesday (November 4th) at 12.30pm in the Holy Family Church, Southill. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Lynda O'Callaghan (née Nolan), Abbeylock, Corbally, and late of Donadea, Co. Kildare.

Lynda died peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of Roy & dearest mother of Aimee, Dawn and the late Reegan. Sadly missed by her loving husband & daughters, father Christy, sisters, brothers, mother-in-law Phyllis, brother-in-law Peter & his wife Cathy, extended family& friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Dublin Road, on Tuesday (Nov. 3rd) at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Ita Liston (née Collins), Coolybrown, Ardagh.

Peacefully, in the loving and expert care of the staff at Milford Hospice (Solas Ward). Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family Noel, Katherine, Niamh & Dan, Eileen, John, Jimmy & Dara siblings Betty, Sean, David & Denis, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends.

May She Rest in Peace

In line with government guidelines, a family Requiem Mass will take place in St. Kyran's Church, Coolcappa, on Tuesday, 3rd November, at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kilscannell Cemetery. Mass will be audible in the car park from the safety of your car. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice, if desired. Mass cards and letters of sympathy to Pat Magner Undertaker. Condolences can be left by clicking on the link on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Tom Holmes, Gortalassa, Feenagh.

peacefully, in his 88th year, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his son Tommy, brothers Jim and Christopher. Tom will be sadly missed by his wife Kathleen (nee Cussen), son Pat, daughters Máiréad and Catherine, brother Fr. Paud (Perth, Australia), sons-in-law Shane and Paul, grandchildren Lucy, Sarah and Amy, sister-in-law Breda, nephews Christopher and John, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.



Rest in Peace



In line with HSE guidelines and government advice, Tom's funeral will be private. Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to St. Ita's Church, Feenagh, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Feenagh Cemetery. Funeral cortège will travel from the church to the graveyard, via Gortalassa, Cloncrippa and Ballinruane. Messages of condolence may be sent by clicking on the 'Condolences' link on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Marie Greensmith (née Hilton), Ballinacurra Gardens.

Peacefully, at Galway University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Dearly loved mother of Angela, Yvonne, Dominic, Marie, Paul, Brian and the late Frances and John. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild Mischa, brother Dominic, sisters Claire and Dolores, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding restricted numbers, Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Tuesday (3rd November) at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. The funeral cortège will pass the family residence in Ballinacurra Gardens at approx. 1.00pm.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Josephine Conway, St Joseph's Terrace, Hospital.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre on the 1st of November 2020. Deeply regretted by her sister's Kitty and Nellie, brother Dick, brother in law Charlie, nieces and nephews, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

In line with government recommendations, Josie's funeral Mass will take place for family and close friends on Tuesday at 11.30am at St John the Baptist Church Hospital, Co. Limerick. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Condolences can be submitted through the link on rip.ie, written messages of condolences can be sent to O Leary's Undertakers, Hospital, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Rena) Connery (née Grimes), Cross Roads, Thomondgate and formerly of Ballynanty.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Adored mum of Jean, Jackie, Keith, Cian & Shane. Sadly missed by her children, their partners Briain, Jason, Paddy & Kelly, grandchildren Aidan, Ali & Harry, sisters Mary & Helen, brothers Eamon & Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Tuesday (November 3rd) at 11.00am in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Rena's Funeral cortège, will pass the family home in Cross Road's after Mass, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors

The death has occurred of May Coffey (née Enright), St Patrick's Villas, Castleconnell.

Peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Paddy (Darby) and sister of the recently deceased Johnny (UK). Sadly missed by her heartbroken son Thomas, daughters Linda, Trish and Geraldine, daughter in law Tracy, sons in law Ambrose and Eddie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Tuesday, 3rd November, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. House private, please.