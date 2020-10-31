Deaths in Limerick - October 31, 2020

The death has occurred of Patrick Bouchier-Hayes of Stella Mariae, Gortboy, Newcastle West, Limerick / Tarbert, Kerry. Died on October 30 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his sister Betty. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, son Frank, daughter Agnes, sisters Sr Irene (New Zealand) and Mary, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, on Sunday, November 1, at 2 pm. Burial after in Churchtown Cemetery. Mass will be streamed online via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYIWm5HjFHU&feature. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Anna Doyle (née Malone) of O’Callaghan Strand, Limerick City, Riverdale Nursing Home, Blackwater, Co. Clare. On October 31 peacefully in the loving care of Riverdale Nursing Home. Aunt of the recently deceased Charlie Healy. Regretted by her sister Joan. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. Due to government guidelines regarding restricted numbers, Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Wednesday (4th November) at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, followed by cremation service at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Hardiman (née Kiely) of North Circular Road, Limerick. On October 30, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Denis Christopher. Dearly loved mother of Emer, Caimin and Donogh. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Toni and Patricia, adored grandchildren Orla, Keira, Doireann, Aoibh and Liadh, extended family and friends. Due to government guidelines regarding restricted numbers, Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Tuesday (3rd November) at 11.00am in Our Lady Of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Mangan of Elm Park, Croom and formerly of Caherass, Croom, Limerick. On October 31 peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Caherass Nursing Home, Croom. Dearly beloved husband of the late Kathleen and Mary, brother of the late Mary, Kathleen and Anna. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter Maria (nee Dhomhnaill) sons Anthony, Aidan, Iggy and Mike, step daughters Annette and Natasha, step sons Philip and John, adoring grandchildren, brothers Liam, Mike and John, sisters Attracta, Allan and Gabriel Higgins, daughters in law, son in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Remains will leave his home Elm Park, Croom Monday morning at 11:15 am en route to St Mary's Church Croom for family and close friends funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial immediately afterwards in Reilig Mhuire. As part of Covid-19 guidelines while adhering to government directions, Mass will be streamed live at croomparish.ie May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John McCormack of Derravaragh, Corrib Drive, Clareview, Limerick. Late of FÁS. On October 31st 2020 peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of Gertrude (Gertie). Dearly loved father of Anne, Christopher, Dermot, John and Suzanne. Sadly missed by sons-in-law Geoff and Mark, daughters-in-law Monica and Margaret, his beloved grandchildren Laura, Yvonne, Grace, Shane, Aisling, Roisín, Caóimhe and Devla, sister Marquerite and brother-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A special word of thanks to Milford Palliative Care Team. Due to government guidelines regarding restricted numbers, Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Monday (2nd November) at 11.00am in Our Lady Of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Anthony McGrath of Kilbyrne, Doneraile, Cork / Herbertstown, Limerick. On October 30th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Anthony, son of the late Bridget. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his many friends and neighbours. Anthony's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 2nd, at 12.30pm in the Church of The Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Doneraile, in accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines and will be live-streamed on www.doneraileparish.ie. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Oldcourt Cemetery, Doneraile. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Mary Nash (née O'Keeffe) of Shronell Beg, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Hospital, Limerick. On October 31st 2020, Mary, wife of the late Edmond (Ned), peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff and management of Deerpark Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Brendan, Gerard and Larry, daughter Kathleen, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Bridie, Larry’s partner Olive, grandchildren Ciaran, Karen and Laura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government restrictions, family funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Assumption, Lattin, on Monday, November 2nd at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Shronell Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of David Quilligan of The Square, Rathkeale, Limerick. On October 26th, 2020, suddenly, in Bassetlaw District General Hospital, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, U.K.. Beloved husband of Breda. Dearly loved father of Emily, Lisa-Marie, John and Bernice. Much loved son of John and the late Eileen. Sadly missed by his brothers John and Patrick, sisters Breda, Eileen and Gean, brothers-in-law John (Flynn) and John (O’ Brien), sister-in-law Julia, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Due to government guidelines regarding restricted numbers, Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Wednesday (4th November) at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Rathkeale, followed by burial in the New Rathkeale Cemetery. May he rest in peace.





The death has occurred of Michael (Buddy) Singleton of Ross Line, Dromcollogher, Limerick. Michael (Buddy) passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on October 30th 2020. Much loved father of Michael, Karen and Keith. Sadly missed by his loving family his grandchildren Nathan, Jamie and Sarah, daughter in law Una, sisters Maureen and Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with current government guidelines a private family Mass will be held in St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher, on tomorrow Sunday, November 1st, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on St Ita's Pastoral Unit. May he rest in peace.