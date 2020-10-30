Deaths in Limerick - October 30, 2020

The death has occurred (at Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton) of Dan O'Riordan of Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his brother Moss, sister Nora Sullivan (Douglas), nephews, nieces and extended family.

A Private Family Funeral will take place at The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Sunday (November 1) at 12pm (click here for live stream).

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church at 1pm on route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

________________________________

The death has occurred (at Riverdale Nursing Home, Blackwater) of Carol O'Doherty (née Lysaght) of Flood Street, Limerick city.

Mother of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Michael, daughters Caroline, Myra, Anne, Lorraine and Catherine, sons Martin and Dean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Catherine and Annette, daughters in-law, sons in-law, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends on Monday (November 2) at 11am in St John's Cathedral. Crematorium afterwards Shannon Crematorium.

________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Laura Moran (née Fenton) of Marian Park, Patrickswell. late of Thorpes Nursing Home and UHL.

Beloved wife of the late Tommy and daughter of the late Kitty and Michael and dear sister of the late Liam and Kay.

Regretted by her daughter Linda (Loftus); son-in-law Evan; adoring grandson Jack, brother Mike, sisters Mary, Ann, Pauline, Margaret and Jane, brother-in-law Davy, nephews, nieces, cousins relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Laura's funeral cortege will pass through Patrickswell village on Sunday (November 1) at 11.10am onroute to her Funeral Mass at 11.30am in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell - click here for live stream.

Cremation service will take place at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) McNamara (née Earls) of Colbert Park, Janesboro, Limerick. Late CIE and late school warden at Our Lady Queen of Peace School.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Thomas; sons Jimmy, Ger, Philip and Rob; daughters Maggie, Joan and Gillian; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brothers Gerry, Michael and Kieran; sisters Kathleen (UK), Agnes (UK), Christina and Margaret; son-in-law Eamonn; daughters-in-law Philomena, Mary and Stephanie; all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place in St John's Cathedral on Tuesday (November 3) at 11am. Following the Funeral, the cortege will pass the family home in Colbert Park to enable neighbours and friends to pay there respects.

Burial will take place in Mt. St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Thomas Dooley of Ballyfrawley, Newcastle West.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita; daughters Margaret and Ann; sons John, Dave, Tom and Conor; daughter-in-law Rose; grandchildren Muireann, Róisín and Ruadhan; brother Michael and many others relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church on Sunday (November 1) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Monagea cemetery.

May they rest in peace