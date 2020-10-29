Deaths in Limerick - October 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Dr David Broderick of Blackrock Rd, Cork and late of Ennis Rd, Limerick. On 29th October 2020, peacefully at home in the presence of his family. Dr David beloved husband of Jennifer (Née O’Neill) and loving father of Tamsyn, Darryl and Brefney. He will be sadly missed by his wife, family, grandchildren Emily, Trinity, Alice, Cole, son-in-law Noel, daughter-in-law Susie, Brefney’s partner Sandra, sister Marie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. In keeping with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings, David’s funeral will take place privately for family and friends. The family wish to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this time. May he rest in peace.







The death has occurred of Mary Collins (nee Sullivan), Kilconlea Upper, Abbeyfeale, and formerly of Eyeries, Co Cork. Passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 28th. Mary, wife of the late Cornelius (Connie), is very sadly missed by her loving sons John and Robert, daughter Catherine, son-in-law Sav, daughters-in-law Collette and Marie, grandchildren Stephen, Julie, David and Claire, great-grandson Daniel, brother John, sister-in-law Margaret, nephew Gerard, niece Caroline, extended family and friends. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Funeral cortege will depart Kilconlea Upper on Saturday at 10.00 a.m. and travel via The Hill Road to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish/ For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Saurday at 12.00 p.m. on route to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Mary’s life at a later date. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) McInerney of WoodView Park, Limerick city. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Tony, sons Gordon and Richard, daughter Fiona, grandchildren Harry and Kerri, sister Maureen, brother Noel, son in-law William,daughter in-law Marguerite, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass Monday (November 2) for family and close friends, at 11.30am in Christ The King Church Caherdavin. Funeral cortege will pass the family home before mass at approx.11.00am for neighbours and friends to pay there respects. Funeral afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery. House private, please. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Moloney (née Flynn) of Geragh, Anglesboro, Limerick. On October 28, 2020 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital, Kathleen beloved wife of the late Hugh, mother of the late Paudie and sister of the late Mike, Paddy and Sr. Cecilia. Kathleen with be sadly missed by her loving daughters Anne and Mary, sons Tom, Michael, John, Anthony and Fanahan, brother Msgr. John, sisters Sr. Josephine and Una (Collins), grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, Kelly family Coolroe, relatives, neighbours and friends. In an effort to follow best practices and guidelines regarding Covid-19, Kathleen’s funeral will take place privately. Reposing at her residence. Kathleen’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Saturday, October 31, at 10.45am for Requiem Mass in Kilbehenny Church at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines the Mass will be limited to family and close friends up to 25 people and those attending are asked to maintain social distancing. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Michael O' Doherty, Lower Carey’s Road, Limerick. On October 28, peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of all the staff in St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Deeply regretted by his family, especially his children Deirdre, Mark and Jean, his grandchildren and his friends. Regrettably due to current Government restrictions the Requiem Mass will be private for family only. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Sales (née Murphy) of Grange Upper, Lisnagry, Limerick and formerly of Mooncoin, Kilkenny. On October 28 peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the exceptional care of all the staff in Milford Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Dearly loved mother of Michael and Christine (Waldron). Sadly missed by her son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Eve, grandchildren Claire, Ashleigh, Katie and Anna, brother Billy, sister-in-law Peggy, loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to government guidelines regarding restricted numbers, Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Friday the 30th October 2020 at 12 noon at Kilnaspic Church, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.