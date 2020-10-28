Deaths in Limerick - October 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Bond of Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick

Very deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Mary, sons Sean, Gerard, Patrick, Anthony and Stephan, daughters Helen, Deirdre and Mary, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Stephan (UK), sister Mary (UK), sons in-law, daughters in-law all other relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Friday (October 30) at 11am in St Mary's Church with burial afterwards at Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Megan Carroll of Killeen, Killoscully, Tipperary. Formerly of Castleconnell, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her parents Liam and Debbie; brother Adam; sister Hannah; nephew Noah; Adam’s partner Michelle, grandparents Connie and Margaret, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Remains will arrive at Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell, on Friday (October 30) for burial at 3pm.

House private please.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Eric Hanley of Cantors Range, Cathedral Place, Limerick city.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken children Cathy, Jane, Danny and Laura; his adoring grandchildren; sons-in-law, brothers Michael and Donal; sisters Gerri, Anne, Mary and Sheelagh; nephews, nieces, godchildren, his wide circle of friends other relatives and his local community.

Requiem Mass (for family and close friends) will take place on Thursday (October 29) at 11am in St John's Cathedral followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please.

____________________________

The death has occurred of George Howard of Tully, Glenroe, Limerick

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Sheehan); children Eugene (Brisbane, Australia), Liam, Mary (Kelly, Ballyduff, Ballylanders), George, Margaret (Heneghan, Herdfordshire, UK) Sean, Patrick, Gerard and Ann (O'Connor, Douglas, Cork); sons-in-law John, Bryan and Colm; daughters-in-law Michelle, Clare, Catherine, Melissa and Siobháin; 17 grandchildren; sister Evelyn (Surrey, UK); brothers Owen and Tom; sister-in-law Nellie and many nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and great neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (Oct 29) in Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Breda O'Callaghan (née Ryan) of Bengal Terrace, Old Cork Road, Limerick city. Late of Fairgreen of Garryowen, Limerick.

Wife of the late Gerard, daughter of the late Rita and Charly Ryan. Very deeply regretted by her sons Alan and Jason; daughter Edel; grandchildren Noah, Jade, Justin, Calum and Roxanne; sisters and brothers all other relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass (for family and close friends) on Friday (October 30) at 11am in St John's Cathedral.

Mass will be live-streamed here.

A cremation will take place later at Shannon Crematorium.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Teresa (Terry) O'Farrell (née Cummins) of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Tommy O’ Farrell. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Beatrice (Sammon) and Ruth (Cronin), son Tom, sons-in-law Martin and Don, daughter-in-law Edel, grandchildren Sean, Louise, Paul, David, Claire, Peter and Grace, sister Mary McNamara (Birr), sister-in-law Mildred Cummins (London), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (October 29) in St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Leitrim Cemetery, Kilmihill, County Clare.

Teresa's Requiem Mass will be streamed online here

May they rest in peace