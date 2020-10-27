Deaths in Limerick - October 27, 2020

The death has occurred of Eric Hanley

Of Cantors Range, Cathedral Place, Limerick City

Passed away peacefully, today, October 27, 2020. Very deeply and sadly missed by his heartbroken children Cathy, Jane, Danny and Laura, his adoring grandchildren, sons-in-law, his brothers Michael and Donal, sisters Gerri,Anne, Mary and Sheelagh, nephews, nieces, godchildren, his wide circle of friends, other relatives and his local community.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass Thursday, October 29 for family and close friends, at 11am in St John's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for cremation.

No flowers please.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Nora Kelly (née Martin)

Of Knocklong Rd., Ballylanders

On October 26, 2020. Nora. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Kate. Deeply regretted by her loving family husband Bobby, sons William, Johnny and partner Bonny, Robert, James and Patrick, daughters Johanna and Mary Kate, brothers Willie, Jackie & Michael (Aherlow), Jimmy (Bansha), George (Mitchelstown), Patrick (Australia), sisters Mary Bridget (Connolly, Piltown), Lena (Frewen, Curraghagalla, Mitchelstown), Kitty (O'Brien, Ballylanders), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later

The death has occurred of Breda O'Callaghan (née Ryan)

Of Bengal Terrace, Old Cork Road and Garryowen

Late of Fairgreen, Garryowen. Wife of the late Gerard, daughter of the late Rita and Charly Ryan. Very deeply regretted by her sons Alan and Jason, daughter Edel, grandchildren Noah, Jade, Justin, Calum and Roxanne, sisters and brothers all other relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass Friday, October 30 for family and close friends, at 11am in St John's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for Cremation.

Please follow government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Teresa (Terry) O'Farrell (née Cummins)

Of Wolfe Tone Street

Teresa, who passed away peacefully on the 26th October 2020 at the residence of her daughter Ruth, Innishannon, Co. Cork. Beloved wife of the late Tommy O’ Farrell. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Beatrice (Sammon) and Ruth (Cronin) and son Tom, sons-in-law Martin and Don, daughter- in-law Edel, grandchildren Sean, Louise, Paul, David, Claire, Peter and Grace, sister Mary McNamara (Birr), sister-in-law Mildred Cummins (London), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue at 12.00 noon with afterwards in Leitrim Cemetery, Kilmihill, Co. Clare. Teresa's Requiem Mass will be streamed live at the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0djIPRgduk&feature=youtu.be

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.