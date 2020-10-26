Deaths in Limerick - October 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Peadar O'Sullivan, Scart, Ballysimon, and formerly of Clyduff, Lisnagry.

Peacefully, in the loving care of his family at his home after a long illness. Sadly missed by his loving husband Noel, son Peter and his Partner Karen, 3 grandchildren Patrick, Willow and Heidi, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival at St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane, on Wednesday, 28th October, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Maura Liston, Coolybrown, Ardagh, and late of Shoreham By Sea, West Sussex.

In the loving care of the staff at St. Catherine's Nursing Home. Predeceased by her siblings Jim, Dick, Paddy, Denie and Anna (Sr. Marie-Therese) and nephew Matt. Deeply regretted by sister-in-law Ita and extended family Peter & Breda, Noel, Katherine, Niamh & Dan, Aisling & Patrick, Eileen, John, Jimmy & Dara,, cousins, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

In line with government guidelines a family Requiem Mass will take place in St. Kyran's Church Coolcappa on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 11a.m followed by burial in Kilscannell cemetary. Mass cards and letters of sympathy to Pat Magner Undertakers Condolences can be left on rip.ie

The death has occurred of George Howard, Tully, Glenroe.

George, in his 93rd year, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Sheehan), children Eugene (Brisbane, Australia), Liam, Mary (Kelly, Ballyduff, Ballylanders), George, Margaret (Heneghan, Herdfordshire, U.K.) Sean, Patrick, Gerard and Ann (O'Connor, Douglas, Cork), sons-in-law John, Bryan and Colm, daughters-in-law Michelle, Clare, Catherine, Melissa and Siobhan, 17 grandchildren, sister Evelyn (Surrey, U.K.) brothers Owen and Tom, sister-in-law Nellie and many nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and great neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Patrick Higgins, Lisheen Park, Patrickswell.

Patrick, died suddenly, on October 25th 2020. Brother of the late Robert. Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Bobby and Mary, sisters Mary, Eileen, Bridget and Margaret, brothers-in-law Damien and Robert, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Patrick’s Funeral Cortège will leave the family home on Thursday at 11am (approx.) for neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Thursday (October 29th) at 11.30am in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Patrickswell. Mass will be live streamed (To view click here)

Funeral afterwards to St. Mary's (new) Cemetery, Patrickswell.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of James (Toss) O'Brien, Reidy Court, Garryowen.

Aged 92 years. Predeceased by wife Maureen. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, son Seamus, daughters Siobhan and Maureen, brother Paul, adoring grandfather of Alison, Edel, Terence, Dawn, Mark and Hollie, great- grandchildren, cousin Ollie, Siobhan's partner Michael, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass Wednesday (October 28th) for family and close friends, at 11am in St John's Cathedral.

Mass will be streamed live (To view click here)

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors.