Deaths in Limerick - October 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Mella McNamara, Emmett St., Kilmallock and formerly of Rathmarkey, Kilmallock.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Denis & Cissie, brother Tom, sister Nancy McCarthy. Deeply regretted by her sister Marcella Power (Mungret), nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arriving at S.S Peter & Paul's, Kilmallock, on Tuesday 27th for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Effin Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, Mella's funeral Mass will be confined to family only.

Houses Strictly Private. No Flowers Please.

The death has occurred of Mary Keane, Portumna Retirement Village, St. Brendan’s Road, Portumna, Galway and formerly of Limerick City and Aidan Park, Shannon.

Mary passed away, peacefully, today, October 24th, in the care of Portumna Retirement Village. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Maude, her twin sister Annette, sisters Philomena and Carmel, brother Frankie, and her husband Carl. Beloved mother of Dermot, Anita, Ronan and Ciaran. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter and sons, daughters-in-law Lynne, Rebecca and Angie, adored grandchildren Ryan, Amy, Arwen, Freya, Chloe and Nathan, brothers, sisters, extended family, friends and neighbours.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Mass for Mary will be celebrated in SS John and Paul Church, Shannon, on Monday, October 26th, at 12.30pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance at the church is limited but Mass can be viewed online by clicking Here. Private cremation will take place after Mass in Shannon Crematorium.

Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence may do so on the condolence book on rip.e