Deaths in Limerick - October 20, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerard Boland

Of Lynwood Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick

Beloved husband of Rita and adored father of Gareth. Sadly missed by his family, nephews, nieces, the Boland and Robinson families, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass Thursday, October 22 for family and close friends, at 11am in St. John's Cathedral,

Mass will be streamed live, with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. The Funeral cortege will pass the family home, in Lynwood Park, after Mass.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Elsa) Enright (née O'Brien)

Of Lisnacullia, Rathkeale

On October 19, 2020, peacefully at her home, beloved wife of Con, predeceased by her late son Patrick and much loved mother of Donal, Siobhán, Neil, Elizabeth, Rosemary and John. Sadly missed by daughters in law Paula, Bríd, Angela, Morgan, sons in law, Ian and Simon, her adoring grandchildren Jennifer, Alison, Niall, Laura, Hannah, Aoife, Daniel, Padraig, Colin, Niamh, Connor, Con, Cillian, Jessica and David, her great grandchild Eala, survived by her sister Margaret, nephews and nieces, sister in law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Due to current Government best practice guidelines, Elsa's funeral is confined to family members only please. Her funeral will arrive Wednesday for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Kyran’s Church, Coolcappa with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family wish to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation.

The death has occurred of Brendan Hourigan

Of Shelbourne Avenue

Late of Moyross, An Post and St. Lelia's Credit Union

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Father of the late David and Brian. Very deeply regretted by his sons Gerard and Brendan, sister Patsy, grandchildren Hollie and Tyler, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass Wednesday, October 21 for family and close friends, at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road and will be streamed live.

With Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

Please follow government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Ellie Howard

Of 6 Assumption Terrace, Doon

On October 20, 2020, peacefully in the excellent care of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, Ellie, wife of the late Thomas and mother of the late JJ. Sadly missed by her loving sons Tim, Patsy and Thomas, daughters Helen and Geraldine, sisters Agnes and Phyllis, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her residence Wednesday for family and close friends. Requiem Mass Thursday in St. Patrick's Church Doon at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research. Please adhere to National Guidelines regarding Covid-19.

The death has occurred of Mary Neilan (née Ryan)

Of St. Ita’s Street, St. Mary’s Park

Late of Analog Devices.

Mary died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Corbally House Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, dearest children Christy, Catherine and Brian, grandchildren Cian, Liam and Dean, daughter-in-law Sandra, brothers John and Patrick, sisters-in-law Annette, Rita, Anne and Rebecca, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & her many friends.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, October 23 at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members and close friends only.

Mary’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home on Friday at 10:45am (approx.) for neighbours and friends.

Please observe social distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Walsh

Of the Courtyard, Derryknockane, Ballyclough and Corbally

Formerly of Lanahrone Ave

Dick died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, dearest sons William and Brian, adored grandchildren Lauren, Alli, A.J., Alan, and Robyn, loving daughters-in-law Donna and Jenny, sisters Betty and Tess, sister-in-law Pauline, brother-in-law Mike, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, October 22 at 12 noon in St. Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally.

Funeral afterwards to Crecora Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Cremin

Of 9 Knockane, Newcastle West

On October 18, 2020, peacefully at UHL. Deeply regretted by his daughters Patricia and Caroline, son John, sister Mary, brothers John and Michael, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

In line with government guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West church, this Thursday, October 22, at 11:30am and burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedys Undertakers.