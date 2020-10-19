Deaths in Limerick — October 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Deirdre Walsh, Ballynanty.

Deirdre, passed away suddenly. Very deeply regretted by her sons David and Derek, daughters Stacey, Stephanie and Donna, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass Wednesday (October 21st) for family and close friends, at 11am in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Ralph Slattery, 'Avondale', Killonan, Ballysimon.

Suddenly, at home.

Predeceased by his sisters Ann Slattery and the recently deceased Christina Finucane. Ralph, will be sadly missed by his sister Maureen O'Brien, brother Jack Slattery, nephews and nieces Mary O'Brien, Pat O'Brien, Bernadette Frain, Kevin Finucane, Kieran Finucane, Cliona Finucane and Ciara Murphy, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, great-grandnephews, other relatives & friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Roche, Castlebrook, Conna / Ballincollig / Limerick.

Jim passed away peacefully in the presence of his family after a short illness at Mercy University Hospital. (Ex Army Artillery Regiment Ballincollig and Collins Barracks Cork). Beloved husband of Mairead (nee Forde) and dear father of James, Patrick and Eva, grandad of Alfie and Tiernan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, James’ partner Adrian, Patrick’s partner Lisa and Eva’s partner Eric, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbors and many friends.

Rest in peace

Jim’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday at 11.30.am. Reception into St. Catherine’s Church, Conna for 12 noon Requiem Mass, funeral afterwards to Conna Cemetery. In accordance with Governmentguidelines and in an effort to follow best practice, Jim’s Funeral Mass will be for family and friends and will be live streamed Ronayne Funeral Directors Facebook. For those wishing to send their condolences, please use the condolence box on rip.ie. House private please.

The death has occurred of Fr. Gerard (Gerry) O'Meara, Ballinacurra and Peru.

Suddenly in New York. Predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary O’Meara, sisters Mary, Kay and Anne and brother Donal. Dearly missed by his sisters Esther (New York) and Bernie, sister-in-law Máire, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, wide circle of friends and his fellow clergy in The Missionary Society of St. James the Apostle.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John O'Donnell, Lurriga Road., Patrickswell.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved father of the late Mary. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Maureen, son John, daughters Susan (Punch), Jackie (Kiely), Helen (McCarthy), Gloria (O’Grady), sisters Joan and Martha, sons-in-law John, Pa, John, Declan, daughter-in-law Louise, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, very kind neighbours, and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home this Tuesday evening from 3 o’clock. Remains arriving on Wednesday morning for 11:30am Funeral Mass at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell, while adhering to government directions, with burial immediately afterwards in St Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

Mass can be viewed live at www.pwbbparish.com

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Croom. Condolence Book open via the link on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Rita O'Donovan (née Clancy), Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road and late of Brown Thomas.

Rita died peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard & dearest mother of Gene, Gerard, Brian, Anne & Helen. Sadly missed by her loving children, brother Kieran, sister Irene, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Jackie & Jane, sons-in-law Sean, Michael & Declan, sisters-in-law Evelyn, Madeleine, Mary, Sr. Anne, Peggy & Rita, brother-in-law Simone, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & her many special friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday (Oct. 22nd) at 12 noon in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road and will be streamed live.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please | House Private

In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members and close friends only.

Rita’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home on Thursday at 11:40am (approx.) for neighbours and friends.

Please Observe Social Distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Donal O'Brien, Castletown, Pallaskenry.

Late of Kildimo Development and Munster Medics. Donal died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 18th 2020. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughter Niamh, sons Eoin, Ciarán and Darragh and son-in-law Bryan. Also dearly missed by his brothers Sean and Micheál, sisters Eileen and Betty, mother-in-law Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, 21st October, at 12 noon at St Joseph's Church, Kildimo followed by burial in Castletown Graveyard, Pallaskenry. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Mid Western Cancer Foundation. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and restrictions. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Ann Mullane (née O'Gorman), Coolraine Heights, Old Cratloe Road, and formerly of Carlow.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of the late Jerry. Dearly loved mother of Karen, Gerard, Niall, Lorna and Dermot. Sadly missed her sons-in-law David and Ben, daughters-in-law Shirley and Karen, her beloved 15 grandchildren, brothers John and Michael, sisters Martha, Marie and Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Wednesday (21st October) in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin at 11.30am followed by burial in Ballycannon Cemetery, Mellick.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Maureen McNamara (née Brock), Summerville Avenue, South Circular Road / Daingean, Offaly.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother of Paul, John, Susan, James and the late David. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Grainne, grandson Jack, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Wednesday (21st October) in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of David (Davy) Mahony, Knockulcare, Mountcollins and Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Davy passed away peacefully on Sunday October 18th 2020 and is very sadly missed by his sisters in the U.K., Bride Dwyer, Mary Cahill and Betty Scanlon, (Davy is predeceased by his brothers Dan and Pat, sister Julie and nephew Alan), nieces, nephews, relatives, the staff at Killeline Nursing Home and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday at 10.00 a.m. and travel via Dillane’s Cross to Church of the Assumption, Mountcollins. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed at 11.00 a.m. on the following :

Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page.

Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM in the Mountcollins Village area.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of Noel Duffy, Cliona Park, Moyross, and late of Limerick Tile & Glass Centre.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Noel; very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ellen, children David, Tracey & John, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Connor, Darragh, Cillian, Aoife, Alanna & Fabian, brothers, sisters, other relatives & friends.

May He Rest in Peace

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. (To donate click here)

Requiem Mass Tuesday (October 20th) for family and close friends, at 11am in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.