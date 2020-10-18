Deaths in Limerick — October 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Gubbins (née Cotter), Bawnegeragh , Bulgaden.

Peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, and dear mother of Tony, Eddie, Lisa,Fidelma, William & James.

Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by her family. Brothers John, Gerard, Eddie & Richard, sons-in-law Joe & John, daughter-in-law Mary, Janet & Marie. grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest In Peace.



Arriving to Holy Trinity Church Dromin on Tuesday 20th October for 12 noon mass with burial immediately afterwards to Dromin Cemetery



Family Only Please due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Sympathies can be sent to McCarthy’s Undertakers Kilmallock.

The death has occurred of Jack Gleeson, Kyle, Cappamore.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home Pallasgreen. Predeceased by his brothers George, Paddy, Maurice and Billy and sisters Mary and Peg.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, son John, daughters Kathleeen, Helen and Mary, daughter in law Eileen, son in law Martin, grandchildren Vanessa, David, Kate, Brian, Jack, Ashley, Pauraic, Laoise, Roan and Aoibheann, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Departing from his residence on Tuesday 20th October for 11.30am. Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. House Private, please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cappamore Daycare Centre. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of Michael Collins, Kilmeedy.

On October 17, 2020 at his home. Husband of the late Ellen (née Myles). Sadly missed by his son Denis, daughter Moira, Moira's partner Eamon, grandchildren Nicole and Martin, brothers Christy and Bill, sister Margaret Irwin, brothers-in-law Martin Myles and Richard Irwin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

In line with HSE guidelines and with the support of the Collins family, Michael's funeral will be private. Thank you for your consideration at this difficult time. Messages of condolence may be submitted by clicking on the Condolences link on rip.ie Cards and letters of sympathy may be sent to Sextons Funeral Directors.