Deaths in Limerick - October 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Paddy Brennan of Lynn der Ville, Park Gardens, Corbally. Founding member of Limerick Rock & Roll Club and late of Cahill May Roberts. Paddy died at home peacefully in the loving arms of his wife and family. Beloved husband of Geraldine, dearest and much loved father of Glen, Ross, Neil, Karla and the late Lynn and Derek, dearest brother of Buddy, John and the late Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, daughter-in-law Jules, son-in-law Anthony, Ross’ partner Jess, adored grandchildren Alex, Josh, Fergal, Finbar and Lulu, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends especially the Limerick Rock & Roll Gang. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (October 17) at 11am in St. John’s Cathedral, and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to family members and close friends only. Paddy’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home on Saturday at 10:30am (approximately) for neighbours and friends. Please observe social distance. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Pat Mulqueen of Churchtown Road, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died on October 13 2020, peacefully, at St Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West. Predeceased by wife Terri and son Paudie. Deeply regretted by his sons Gerard, Tommy, Mike and John, brother Mick, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Due to government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church on Friday, October 16, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Paddy Shire of Blackabbey Road, Adare, Limerick, formerly of Dairygold. Peacefully on October 13 2020 after a short illness in UHL. Predeceased by his brother Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ena (neé O'Halloran), daughters Deirdre, Helena and Maria, sons-in-law Jason, Cathal and John, grandchildren Cian, Ethan, Ava, Lucy, Tara, Grace and Jack, brother Brendan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Arriving at The Holy Trinity Church, Adare, this Friday, October 16, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Paddys funeral Mass can be viewed here http://www.adareparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/. In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Paddy's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends only. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John Ward of Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. John passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 13 2020. John is very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Ann and her husband Seamus Murphy, sons Lar, John, Denis, Mikey and their partners, adored granddaughter Ciara, brother Martin, sisters Biddy and Chris, (John is predeceased by his brothers Pats, Larry, Jer, David and his sister Peggy), mother-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral cortege will depart Ballaugh on Friday at 10 a.m. and travel via New Street to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Friday at 12p.m. on route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate John’s life at a later date. May he rest in peace.