Deaths in Limerick - October 13, 2020

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny) Mulcahy, late of St Patrick's Road and Eyon Cross, Murroe, and formerly of the Royal George Hotel and the Glentworth Hotel.

Peacefully, at Athlunkard House Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, sons Joseph, Patrick, Paul and Leo, daughter Mary, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass Friday (October 16th) for family and close friends, at 11am in St. John's Cathedral, Mass will be streamed live (To view click here) with Funeral afterwards to Dromkeen Cemetery. The Funeral cortege will pass the family home, on St. Patrick's Road, after Mass.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of William (Liam) Lynch, The Limeyard, Pallaskenry, and formerly of Clarina and Patrickswell.

Predeceased by his wife Helen Lynch and his grandson Willie Lynch. Liam died in the care of Milford Care Centre on 12th October 2020. Deeply regretted by his daughters Helen (Susie) and Bridget, grandsons, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, 15th October, in Ballybrown Church, Clarina at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards to Kilkeedy Cemetery in Clarina. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and restrictions.

The death has occurred of Brian Flanagan, Vizes Court, Little St. Joseph Street and late of Knockalisheen Road, Ballynanty and Thomond RFC.

Brian died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, on 13th October 2020. Sadly missed by his loving children Derek, Catherine, Bryan & Naomii, grandchildren Katelyn, Evan, Aimee, Mollie, Kayla, Oliver, Ben & Alex, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Caoimhe & Lynn, son-in-law Christy, sister Maureen, brother Denis, other relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (Oct. 16th) in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Finucane, Towerhill, Cappamore.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved son of the late John and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Paddy and Mike, sisters Nora and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Mass for family members only, please. Private Cremation. House strictly private and family flowers only, please. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.