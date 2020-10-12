Deaths in Limerick - October 12, 2020

The death has occurred of John (the Boss) Joseph Ryan of Oatlands, Ballysheedy.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Annie, brothers Willie and Pat and his sister Mary. Deeply missed by all who knew him especially his sons Michael, Donal, Brian and Noel, his daughter Mary and their families, his brother Tony, his nieces, nephews, sisters in law, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Wednesday (October 14) at 11am, in Knockea Chapel Knockea, Ballyneety followed by burial at Mount St Oliver Cemetery, Limerick.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed online.

No flowers, donations in lieu to MS Ireland.

__________________________________________

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Peter Meehan of Lifford Gardens, South Circular Road, Limerick. Late of Young Munster R.F.C. & Shannon Foynes Port Company.

Beloved husband of Valerie, dearest father of Jennifer and Vivienne; loving son of Lan and the late Jack and brother of John, Billy, Brian, Eileen, Mary, Carol and the late Susan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place on Thursday (October 15) in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, at 11am (click here to watch live stream)

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No Flowers Please

Peter’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home on Thursday at 10:30am (approx.) for neighbours and friends.

__________________________________________

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Elizabeth (Liz) CRONIN (née Buckley) of Rossbracken, Shannon, Clare. Late of Limerick city.

Beloved wife of Pat and dearest mother of Noreen, Lindsey, Dean and Michaela. Sadly missed by her loving husband and children, grandchildren, brothers Toddy, Patrick, William and Christy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by her siblings Domo, Joe and Marie.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (October 16) in Ss. John & Paul Church, Shannon at 11.30am (Click Here to Watch Mass).

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No Flowers Please | House Private.

__________________________________________

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Miah) Coughlan of The Park Village, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Ballybrown, Clarina, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his son Daniel, daughter Montana and their mother Jackie, loving sister Marie, brothers Colm and Declan, brother-in-law Adrian, sisters-in-law Breeda and Shirley, godchildren Sarah and Diarmuid, nieces Emma, Ava and Audrey, nephews Callan, Alex and Sean, relatives and friends.

A Private Requiem Mass, for family, will take place on Wednesday (October 14) at St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown at 11.30am (click here to watch live stream) with burial afterwards to Inch St. Laurence Cemetery, Caherconlish.

The Funeral cortège will pass his home on Pound Road, Ballybrown, after Mass.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire, Bruree or Focus Ireland.

__________________________________________

The death has occurred of Thomas Corr of Ballynought, Bruree, Limerick. Late of Moyross, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Deirdre, daughters Stephanie and Nicole, son Jeffrey, five grandchildren, aunt Nancy, the extended Leamy Family, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (October 15) for family and close friends, at 11am in St. John's Cathedral with Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

__________________________________________

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Brosnahan (née O'Driscoll) of Rosturra Crescent, Woodview Park, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Jim. Adored mother of Mary and Elizabeth. Very sadly missed by her loving son-in-law John, brothers Tim and Finny, sisters Bridie and Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and close friends.

Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Thursday (October 15) at 11.30am for family and close friends with burial afterwards in Mungret Cemetery.