Deaths in Limerick - October 10, 2020

The death has occurred of George Cahill Jnr, Clorane, Adare, suddenly, at home. Predeceased by father George recently. Deeply regretted by his sister Marion (Mulqueen), nephew Conor, nieces Kate and Sara-Jane, brother in law Peter, relatives, family and friends. A private Cremation service will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Sunday 11th October at 12:00pm. George's funeral cortège will leave his home of Clorane, Adare, (going via Adare) at 11:00am on Sunday, 11th October, to Shannon Crematorium. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Margaret Cox (née Hanley) of Ballyglass, Ardnacrusha, Clare / Mungret, Limerick. (Late of Aer Lingus, Shannon and Congress House, Cork and Abbeygrove Medical Centre, Limerick, formerly of Mungret) 9th October 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mother of Ian, Jody, Jillian. Sadly missed by Barry, her beloved grandchildren Dylan, Niall and Charlie, her sisters Catherine (Croucher) and Maureen (O’Gorman), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Monday (12th October) at 2.00pm with burial afterwards in Old Mungret Cemetery. For those who cannot attend, Margaret’s mass will be live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWnpmGF-Mss&feature=youtu.be. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) O'Brien of Limerick city and late of Lough Gur and Cherrydale Court, Dublin Road. Former member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Community and Widenshaw Hospital, Manchester. Bridie died in her 104th year, in the wonderful care of Athlunkard Nursing Home, Corbally on 10th October 2020. Sadly missed by brother Michael, sisters Anne (Malta) and Frances, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, cousins and her many friends. In compliance with current guidelines, Bridie’s funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Liam O'Doherty of Ballinacurra Road, Ballinacurra, Limerick. Formerly of Krups. Liam died unexpectedly, but peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Mary, dearest father of Sheila, Emer, Mary and Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughters, sons-in-law P.J., Ray, Cassa & Colin, grandchildren Conor, James, Lee, Alex, Raymond, Jack, Molly and baby Isobel, his brother John (Canada), sister Ann, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Oct. 13th) in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, at 11.30 am and will be streamed live. (Click Here to Watch Mass). Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of James (Jim) Quane of Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick. Late Guinness, Careys Road. October 10th 2020 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Angela. Dearly loved father of Peter, Jim, David, Janis and Emma. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, grandchildren Hugh, David, Rebecca, Jack, Eve and Rían, great grandchildren, brothers Frank and Joe, sisters Dolie, Nuala and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Tuesday (13th October) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Old Mungret Cemetery. For those who cannot attend, James’s Mass will be streamed live on https://ololparish.ie/webcam/. May he rest in peace.



