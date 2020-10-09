Deaths in Limerick - October 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Martina Brodie (née Ahern) late of Talbot Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City and late of Limerick County Council. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the recently deceased John Brodie. Very deeply regretted by her loving son Shane, daughters Jean, Laura and Jessica, grandchildren Shane, Jason, Sean, Jamie, Evan, Alex and Zack, great-grandson Jayden, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Martina was predeceased her siblings Cecil, Noel, Paddy and Robert. Requiem Mass Monday (October 12th) for family and close friends, at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Followed by private cremation service at Shannon Crematorium. Mass will be streamed live on www.ololparish.ie/webcam/ May she rest in peace with her beloved John.



The death has occurred of Owen Conway of Cahermoyle, Ardagh, Limerick. Suddenly at his residence on 7th October 2020. Deeply regretted by his son Dylan, daughter Shauna, partner Carol, brothers, sisters extended family relatives at friends. Due to government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place at St. Molua’s Church, Ardagh this Sunday, 11th October, at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Neilie) Flynn of 20 Belfry Heights, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Kilmorna, Kerry. (Also ex-Kerry Group PLC and Flynns Hackney Services, Abbeyfeale). He is very sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, son Joe, daughters Brenda (Heffernan) and Sheila (Fisher), sister Sheila (Enright) and brother Martin, (Neilie is predeceased by his brother Patsy), son-in-law Robert, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren Kevin, Sharon, Reece, Katie, Jessica, Klara and Dylan, great-grandchildren Jayden and Ruby, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. A private Requiem Mass for Neilie will be celebrated in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale at 12.00 p.m. on Sunday. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. House private please. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Rita Ledwith (née O'Shea) of North Circular Road, Limerick and the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy. Formerly of Galway. October 8th 2020 peacefully at the Park Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Jimmy. Dearly loved mother of Michael, Ann, Mary, Trisha, Sarah and James. Predeceased by her sisters Mary and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters-in-law Assumpta, John, Graham, Christy, Colin, and Amy, her 15 beloved grandchildren, brother Fr. Ray, sister Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road this Monday (12th October) at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Rita’s Mass will be live streamed on http://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Mary Lehane (née Naughton) of Portdrine, Cratloe, Clare / Caherdavin, Limerick. October 9th 2020 peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Dan. Dearly loved mother of Siobhan, Norma, Grainne and Daniel. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Aidan, Shane, Niamh, Sarah and Emma, sister Joan (Hevenor), Stasia (Murray) Helen and Una, brothers Denis and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held in St. John’s Church, Cratloe this Sunday (11th October) at 1.00pm followed by burial in Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Tom O'Donnell of Ballysheedy, Limerick. Former T.D; M.E.P. agus lar Aire na Gaeltachta, former Chairman Irish Peace Institute, Paul Partnership and Limerick City and County Strategy Group. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, adored son Thomas, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends on Monday (October 12th) at 12noon in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, and will be streamed live. Funeral immediately afterwards to Hospital Cemetery, Co. Limerick. Go nDèana Dia Tròcaire ar a anam.



