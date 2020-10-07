Deaths in Limerick - October 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Flavin

Of Killoughteen, Newcastle West

Formerly of Broadford. Died suddenly on the October 7, 2020 in the loving care of the staff at the Orchid Unit, St Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West. Beloved husband of Margaret, beloved father of Marguerite (Ferriter), Breda (Keenan), Pat (Chicago), Marie (Boston), Eileen (O'Connell) and Jackie (Mc Coy). He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Maureen, sons-in-law Padraig, Timmy, Bobby, James and predeceased by Paddy Kennedy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Maureen, and brother-in-law, relatives, friends, and neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

House private please. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral service will take place. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11:30am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Newcastle West. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Orchid Unit, St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of Maura Greene (née Guiney)

Of 11 Kilcolman Drive, Newcastle West

Formerly of Gortroe and Newcastle West library. Died on October 6, 2020 peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home. Predeceased by husband Michael (Mick). Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Kate and David, Kate's husband Mick, great-grandchildren Tom and Mollie, sisters-in-law Catherine and Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Due to government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place in Knockaderry Church on Friday, October 9, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastlewest. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers, Newcastle West. Family flowers only

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Long

Of Greenmount Ave, Ballinacurra Weston

Very deeply regretted by his loving children Michelle, Natasha, Jamie and Aoife, their mother Martina,Michelle's partner Gary, Natasha's partner Dara, parents Teresa and James Long, sister Eileen her partner Larry, James' partner Lorraine, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass Friday for family and close friends only, with cremation afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Please follow government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' funeral directors.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Flanagan

Of Dundrum, Dublin and Limerick

On October 4, 2020

Suddenly at home. Loving husband of the late Anne. He will be very sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters, Eamon, Mary, Angela, Dermot and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place at the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Those who cannot attend the Funeral may view the Funeral and Cremation Service on Saturday, October 10, at 2.30pm at www.vimeo.com/event/153499