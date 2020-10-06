Deaths in Limerick - October 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Anne Shinnors (née O'Sullivan), Marian Park, Patrickswell.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at Caherass Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Liam, son Liam, daughters Mairead and her partner Seamus, Aine (McFadden) brothers Gerard and Anthony, Sister Peg, son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Mary, adoring grandchildren Ciara, Jason, Katie and Conor, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law James, sisters-in-law, relatives kind neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral cortège will leave Anne’s home on Wednesday morning at 11am for Funeral Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell, at 11.30am, burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

Due to Covid restrictions the funeral will be restricted to 25 people in the church. Mass will be streamed live at www.pwbbparish.com

Mass cards and letter of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Croom. Condolence book is open via the link on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Dr Martin B O'Donnell, The Turretts, Charleville and of Limerick.

Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Veronica (nee Frost), daughters Aoife, Finola and Orna, sons Kieran and Martin-James, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

House private, please.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm at Holy Cross Church, Charleville. Funeral after to local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Foundation, Charleville, Co. Cork. In compliance with HSE guidelines, Mass will regrettably be restricted to family members only. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie A link for the live stream of the Requiem Mass will be available on Wednesday.

The death has occurred of Patrick Mulqueen, Ballincurra Gardens, Ballinacurra.

Better known as Paddy Mul. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Nuala, daughter Audrey, grandchildren Adam and Ben, great-granddaughter Sienna, Adam's partner Patrice, brother Aiden, sisters Eily and Marian, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass Thursday (October 8th) for family and close friends, at 11.00am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, with Funeral afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Flanagan, Dundrum, Dublin 14 and formerly of Co. Limerick.

Suddenly at home. Loving husband of the late Anne. He will be very sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters, Eamon, Mary, Angela, Dermot and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place at the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Those who cannot attend the Funeral may view the Funeral and Cremation Service on Saturday, October 10, at 2.30pm at www.vimeo.com/event/153499 or leave a message of condolence in the condolence section on rip.ie

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Tony Fitzgerald late of Youghal, Co. Cork and Askeaton, formerly of Bank of Ireland Cork City and Glanmire.

Peacefully, in the loving presence of his family and in the excellent care of the staff of Marymount Hospice on 6th October 2020.



Sadly missed by Aileen, his sons Fergus, Tom and Barry, brother Paddy, grandchildren Jessica, Ciara and Luan, daughters in law Noreen, Fiona and Sam, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.



Rest In Peace



Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, which can be viewed online at 12 midday on Thursday October 8th on http://funeralslive.ie/tony- fitzgerald/ (and for a month afterwards). Burial will take place afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery Askeaton.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



Messages of condolence can be sent to the family by email to madigans.tfitzgerald@gmail.com