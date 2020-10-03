Deaths in Limerick - October 3, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Patrick (Paddy) O'Carroll of Lynwood Park, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of An Post and former Honorary Life President of Aisling Annacotty AFC.

Beloved husband of Rose, dearest father of Martin, Brian and Niall. Sadly missed by his loving wife and sons, daughters-in-law Mags and Linda; grandchildren Kevin, Rachel, Neil, Alison, Róisín, Ben and Martha; great-granddaughter Lucy, his siblings Mary (Sr. Ita), Carmel and Tommy; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place on Tuesday (October 6) in St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick’s Road at 11am.

A private cremation will take place afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please, House private.

____________________________________

The death has occurred of Eamon Maguire of Shelbourne Park, Limerick city. Also of Brixton, London and former student of UCC.

Deeply regretted by his mother Mary his sister Pauline and husband Denis and family, his brother Hugh and wife Orla and their children Eoin and Siabh and also by Miranda Mikkola.

Special thanks to Jennifer Cooper for her kindness and care.