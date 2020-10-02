Deaths in Limerick - October 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Ellen Walsh (née Sampson) of Bottomstown, Hospital, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Maurice (Mossie) Walsh and much loved mother of Gerard, Marie and Gert. Sadly missed by her many relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place for family and close friends will take place on Saturday (October 3) at St Mary's Church, Knockainey at 2pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

_____________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Tiernan Gillespie of Sheelin Road, Caherdavin, Limerick. Late of Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh.

Beloved and adored son of Therese. Sadly missed by his grandfather Seamus; aunts Breege, Mary, Una, Dee, Eleanor, and Grainne; uncles Seamus and David, cousins, extended family and his many friends.

Requiem Mass (family and close friends only) will be take place on Monday (October 5) at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

House private. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.