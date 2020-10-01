Deaths in Limerick - October 1, 2020

The death has occurred of John Brodie of Talbot Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City and late of Homedicia, Raheen. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family and under the exceptional care of his nurse Esther. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Martina, daughters Jean, Laura and Jessica, son Shane, grandchildren Shane, Jason, Sean, Jamie, Alex, Zack and Evan, great-grandson Jayden, friend Charlie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John was predeceased his siblings Teresa, Ernie and the recently deceased Brenda. Requiem Mass Tuesday (October 6th) for family and close friends, at 12noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. John's cortege will pass the family home on Tuesday at 11.30am. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Eoghan Kelliher of Monaleen Park, Castletroy, Limerick. Eoghan died peacefully, at home. Adored youngest son of Mick and Maria and dearly loved brother of Aisling, Shane, Brian and the late Meaghan. Deeply regretted by his loving parents and siblings, grandmother Joan (Kelliher), aunts, uncles, cousins, schoolmates at Castletroy College and his many friends. Requiem Mass will take place in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Saturday (Oct 3) at 1 pm and will be streamed live (Click here to view). Funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare. House Private Please. In compliance with current guidelines, Mass will be restricted to family members and close friends only. Eoghan’s cortege will travel through Monaleen Road both before and after Mass. Please observe social distance. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) McEnery of Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale.Passed away peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital Tralee on Thursday, October 1st 2020. Mossie is very sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Maura (Lane), son-in-law Pat, grandchildren John, Alisha and Chloe, brother David, sister Kitty, brother-in-law Connie, sisters-in-law Bridget, Breda and Mary, nephews John and Conor, nieces Mairéad, Siobhán and Norette, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem Mass for Mossie will be celebrated in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale at 11.00 a.m. on Saturday and will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 12.00 p.m. on route to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale. House private please. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Bridget Newman (née Mulvihill) of Shanagolden, Limerick. Peacefully in Bassingbourn, Royston, Hertfordshire UK after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Siobhan, son-in-law Alan, brother John, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Interment has taken place in Hertfordshire. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) O'Sullivan of `Aisling`, Caherconlish. Peacefully, at home on 29th September 2020. Beloved husband of Kitty and deeply regretted by his daughters Michelle and Ciara. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Jimmy and Philip, grandchildren James, Darragh and Aoibhinn, his brothers Martin, Paul, predeceased by his brother and sister John and Mary (Garvey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. House private, please. In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish, this Friday, 2nd October, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Inch St. Laurence Cemetery in Caherconlish. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Tim Sheehan of Grattan Villas, Mulgrave Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Peacefully, at St John's Hospital. Husband of the late Camilla. Very deeply regretted by his loving son Tim, daughters Colette and Camille, grandchildren, Timothy, Jamie, Cayleigh, Ross, Zoe, Philip and Ashling, daughter-in-law Phil, son-in-law Tony, sister Eileen brother-in-law Sean, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday (5th October) at 11am in St John's Cathedral, for family and close friends. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. May he rest in peace.