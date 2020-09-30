Deaths in Limerick - September 30, 2020

The death has occurred of Bridget (Ettie) Fogarty (née Ryan)

Of "Hillcrest" Newtown, Cobh, Cork and Cappamore

Peacefully, in the loving care of all at Gortroe Nursing Home,Youghal. Beloved wife of the late Finbarr and much-loved mother of Eugene. Sadly, missed by her loving son, daughter in law Joanna, granddaughter Juliette, brothers, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Ettie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cahill's Funeral Home, Cobh P24Y383, on Friday, October 2, from 10.30am with removal at 11.30am to St. Colman's Cathedral, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Old Church Cemetery.

Please adhere to government and HSE guidelines regarding social distancing while attending funeral services.

Ettie's family appreciate your support at this most difficult time. Ettie's funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie at 12 noon on Friday October 2.

The death has occurred of Rosemary Nugent (née Spillane)

Of Dublin and Limerick

On September 27, 2020, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Michael; sadly missed by her sons Nicholas and Simon, her grandchildren Tara, Ciara and Michael, son-in-law Michael, Nicholas's fiancée Ive, her sister Mary, sister-in-law Sheila, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

In keeping with current guidelines, a private funeral will take place for family. Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, or are unable to, may view the Mass online at 12 noon on Friday (October 2nd) using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/haddingtonroad. A private message of condolence can be left for her family using the following link https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/.

Family flowers only, please. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Blackrock Tel: 01-2804454.

The death has occurred of Liam O'Mahony

Of Ballyregan, Crecora

On May 17, 2020, unexpectedly.

Beloved son of Ivan and Keri.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing parents, grandparents Timmy and Maureen, uncles Tom, Ronan, and Darragh, aunts Colesta and Vivienne, cousins, relatives neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in peace

A private family and close friends memorial Mass in St Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora on Saturday at 1pm. Burial of ashes at a later date.