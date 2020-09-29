Deaths in Limerick - September 29, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully in Carrigoran Nursing Home) of Doreen White of Shannonville, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Dora and Patrick; Sister of the late Rev. Fr. Michael J. White (USA). Regretted by her extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place at Our lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday (October 1) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

_______________________________

The death has occurred of John O'Carroll of Mayfield, Cork. Formerly of Loughill, Limerick

Loving father of Aoife and the late Michelle. Sadly missed by his daughter and her mother Maria, brothers Tom, Richard, Patrick, Danny, Michael, sisters Noreen, Margaret, Catherine, Mary Theresa, Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines on public gatherings, John’s funeral will take place privately.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (at her home at Lemington Spa) of Maureen McCann (née Taaffe) of Abington, Murroe. Late of Moneynick, Co. Antrim.

Daughter of the late Jerry and Bridie Taaffe - predeceased by her husband Danny.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter and sons, grandchildren, sister Eileen, brother Eugene, sisters in law Dolores and Sally McCorry (Magherafelt Co. Derry), brother-in-law Willie, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also deeply regretted by cousins and many friends in Fermoy Co. Cork.

A private funeral will take place later.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of Maurice Lenihan of Endersby Road, Barnet, North London. Formerly of Ballydonnell, Feohanagh, Limerick and County Offaly.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Higgins) and predeceased by his parents, Martin and Ann and also his brothers, Martin, Liam and Pat.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, Margaret (Mags) (nee Colgan); his daughters, Janet, Siobhan, Marion, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, Thomas, James, Neil, Ben, Tim and John; sisters, Sr Eileen, Liz, Ann, Marian, Tess and Bernadette; son-in-law; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of Mary Immaculate & St Gregory, High Barnet at 10am on October 9 followed by burial afterwards in Highgate (Islington & St Pancras) Cemetery.

A Mass of Thanksgiving for Maurice’s life will take place in Feohanagh at a later date.

Family Flowers Only.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of Margaret Glynn of Roxtown Terrace, Pennywell, Limerick. Late of Stryker.

Beloved daughter of the late Jim & Sadie. Dearest mother of Gearóid and loving sister of Mary, Anne and Dominick; Auntie to Ava.

Sadly missed by her family, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law John, other relatives and her many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (October 2) in St John’s Cathedral at 12. 30pm - click here to view live stream.

Burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Glenny of Hollywood Park, Naas, Kildare. Late of Rathkeale, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Elizabeth, Marion and Pauline, son John, daughter-in-law Michelle, sons-in-law Jon, Harry and Eamon, grandchildren Sarah, Danny, Harry, Rebecca and Katie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place.

For those that wish to view John's Funeral Mass, it will be streamed live on Thursday morning at 10am from the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas - click here