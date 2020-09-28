Deaths in Limerick — September 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Joe Daly of Golf Links Road, Newpark, Kilkenny City, and formerly of Ballingarry, Co. Limerick. On September 28, peacefully, at his home. Joe, in his 99th year, beloved husband of the late Catherine (Kit), sadly missed by his nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny for family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people in the church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Mass be be be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Veronica Doyle (nee Reidy), Glenashrone, Abbeyfeale, and formerly of Basin View, Tralee. Passed away peacefully on Sunday September 27. Veronica is very sadly missed by her sons Geoffrey and Jeremy, daughter Emma, daughters-in-law Leigh and Hazel, grandchildren, brother Denis, sisters Eileen, Katie and Marie, all her other relatives, neighbours and many friends. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem Mass for Veronica will be celebrated in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale at 11 am on Wednesday and will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday at 12pm on route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Killeen (née Barry) of Lower Marian Drive, Limerick, and formerly of Aster Court, Keyes Park. On 26th September 2020, unexpectedly. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Dearly loved mother of Sean. Sadly missed by her loving partner Jimmy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass at Our lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, on Thursday at 10am for family and close friends with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Annie Nicholas (née Ryan) of Willmount Estate, Janesboro. Peacefully, at Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Willie. Very deeply regretted by her son Willie, daughter-in-law Geraldine, granddaughter Michelle and her husband Eimhin, grandson Lee and his partner Aisling, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, for family and close friends. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. May she rest in peace.

