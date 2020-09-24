Deaths in Limerick - September 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Aeneas Lane of Killoughteen, Newcastle West, Limerick. On 24th September 2020, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Husband of the late Mary (Ita). Predeceased by his brother Mick and sister Mary (Downey). Deeply regretted by his son Michael, daughters Breda and Margaret, brother-in-law Sean, sons-in-law Maurice and Diarmuid, grandchildren, nephew, niece, relatives and friends. In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West this Saturday, 26th September, at 2:30pm. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. House private please. May he rest in peace.

