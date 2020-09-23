Deaths in Limerick - September 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) O'Brien (née Ryan)

Of Brookhaven, O'Briensbridge,

On September 22, 2020 peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed and deeply regretted by her loving daughter Phyllis, son Jim, son-in-law John, grandchildren and their families, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Arrival at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell on Friday, September 25, for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Bridgetown cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.