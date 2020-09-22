Deaths in Limerick - September 22, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Alfredo Coppola of St. Joseph Street, Limerick city. Formerly of Newtown, Castletroy, Limerick and Late of La Piccola Italia, O’Connell Street and Atina, Italy.

Beloved husband of Anna and dearest father of Claudia, Simona, Bruno and Stefano. Sadly missed by his loving wife and children; son-in-law Garrett, daughters-in-law Joy, Lorraine and Amy; grandchildren Christian, Luca, Alessia and Sofia; his siblings Ninetta, Franca, Marcello and Teresa (pre-deceased by Maria and Adele), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends in Limerick and Atina.

Requiem Mass (for family and close friends) will take place on Thursday (September 24) at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please - donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

____________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick) of John (Seanie) Lyons of Oliver Plunkett Street, St Mary's Park, Limerick city. Son of the late Kevin and Teresa Lyons.

Very deeply regretted by his sister Alice, brothers Jimmy, Patrick and Kevin, nieces Margaret and Frederica, nephew Eoin, grandnieces Ciara and Arabella, grandnephews Matthew and Joachim, sister-in-law Helen, brother-in-law Joe, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (family and close friends only) will take place on Friday (September 25) at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Burial afterwards at Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Seanie's Funeral cortege will pass through Oliver Plunkett Street following the Funeral Mass.

_____________________________

The death has occurred of Catherine (Cathy) Robinson (née Barrett) of Kilscannell, Ardagh. Formerly of Templeathea.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael; son Pat; daughters Louise, Katie and Dorothy; sons-in-law Padraig, Byran and John; daughter- in-law Carol; grandchildren Kate, Genevieve, Jeffery, Lilian, Hannah, Evan, Ada and Lewis; sisters Mary-Ellen, Nora-Mary and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will be held on Wednesday (September 23). Funeral cortege will depart her home in Kilscannell at 10.45am and travel to St. Molua's Church, Ardagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am - watch here.

Catherine will be buried in Kilscannell Graveyard within sight of her home. Family flowers only.