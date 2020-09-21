Deaths in Limerick - September 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Richard O'Sullivan, Beauford, Killarney and formerly of Kilmurry Road, Garryowen and Shannon Rowing Club.

Richard died suddenly, on 20th September 2020, in Kilkee. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nicky, sons Dermot, Steven & Daragh, siblings Sean, Marion, Lillian, Siobhán & Eamonn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, Dermot & Steven’s mother Catherine, other relatives & his many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday (Sept. 24th) in St. John's Cathedral at 11am and will be streamed live. (Click here to view Mass) Funeral after to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. Please Observe Social Distance

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Kilkee CFR. Click to Donate

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Esther Lydon (née Irwin), Bishopstown, Cork and late of Kilmeedy.

On September 20th, 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Hospice. Esther (née Irwin), dearly loved wife of the late Sean J.J and loving mother of Eoin, Siobhan and Orla, and dear sister of Dick, Jerome and the late Nora and Paddy.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Aideen, son-in-law Matthew, grandchildren Aoife, Caoimhe, Sean, Oisin, Meabh and Cillian, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Esther's family in the condolence section on rip.ie or through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Marymount Hospice.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis"

The death has occurred of Denis Hourigan, Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, former member Mount St Alphonsus Bellringers and late Limerick & District Anglers Association.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved son of the late Francis and Christina, brother of the late Clement. Sadly missed by his loving brother Fr. Augustine C.P. Mount Argus, Dublin, sister Mary, sister-in-law Breda, nieces Elizabeth (Frawley) and her husband Darren, Grace and Antoinette, grandnephews Dylan and Nathan, grandniece Lydia, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 23rd September, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 11am for family and close friends with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, Our Lady of Lourdes Church Repair Fund.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mattie (Matthew) Cregan, Ballinvirick, Cappagh, Askeaton and formerly of Iarnród Éireann.

Peacefully at home on September 20th 2020 surrounded by his family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa (neé O'Brien), sons James and Paul, granddaughter Teresa, godson David, goddaughter Linda, James, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in Ballinvirick, eircode (V94X7HT) this Tuesday September 22nd from 2pm. Arriving on Wednesday to St James Church, Cappagh for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.

In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Mattie's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family & close friends only. Sympathies may be expressed using the condolence link on rip.ie or by post to O'Grady's Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick T) Burke, Foxrock, Dublin and formerly of Limerick.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff of St Teresa's Ward, the Mater Hospital, surrounded by his family, Pat (Patrick T), beloved husband of Joan, loving father of Lisa, Sandra and John; Sadly missed by his wife, children, sons-in-law Tim and Dom, daughter-in-law Najette, his adored grandchildren Charlotte, Eva, Patrick, Hattie, Charlie, Amelia, Finn and Evelyn, his sister Mary, brother Michael, extended family and many dear friends. Remembering also his late brother Fr John S.M.A.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Pat’s Funeral will take place privately on Wednesday, September 23, at 11am but can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/foxrock. The Funeral Mass will be followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.