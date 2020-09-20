Deaths in Limerick - September 20, 2020

The death has occurred of Kitty Scanlon (née Harnett), Tullig North, Templeglantine.

Kitty Scanlon (nee Harnett), Tullig North, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday September 19th 2020 in the presence of her family. Kitty, wife of the late Michael (Mick), is very sadly missed by her loving sons Jimmy, Michael ,Dan and Pat, daughters Joan Mullane (Ballyquirke, Newcastle West) and Eileen Sheehan (Crinny, Castleisland), sisters Mai, Peg and Tess, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. House private, please.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart Kitty’s home on Tuesday at 10.00 a.m. an travel via Tullig on route to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Following Requiem Mass Kitty will be laid to rest in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale at 12.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Kitty’s life at a later date.

The death has occurred of Liam Hanley, Ardara Court, Ennis Road, and formerly of Chante Merle, Ennis Road.

Suddenly, at home. Beloved father of Michelle. Dearly loved brother of Patsy and Kyran (Australia). Sadly missed by Trish, his brother-in-law Paul (Wilkinson), extended family and his close circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 23rd September, in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, at 11am for family and close friends with burial afterwards in Kilmacduagh Cemetery, Gort. Arriving at 1.15pm approx.

May he Rest in Peace

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Dermot Dineen, Lyradane Avenue, Woodview Park.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Son of the late Gertie. Very deeply regretted by his father Maurice, brothers Wayne, Mossy and Kenneth, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

In compliance with current HSE Government guidelines regarding funerals, Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (September 22nd), at 12pm in St. Lelia's Church, Kileely Road, for family and close friends only. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

House private please

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.