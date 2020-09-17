Deaths in Limerick - September 17, 2020

The death has occurred of Seamus McNamara of St Mary's Park, Limerick City. Late of College Park, Corbally, Roseville Nursing Home and Krups. Very deeply regretted by his loving brothers Thomas, Michael, and Patrick, sister-in-law Bernie nieces, nephews, many friends and kind neighbours. Seamus will be arriving for Mass on Monday (21st) at 11.00am in St Mary's Church, with funeral afterwards to Mt St Lawrence Old Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Daly) formerly of Villiers Square and O`Malley Park, Limerick City. On 17th September 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Joe (Corky) Dearly loved mother of John, Tara (Dore) and Lorraine. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Ryan, Ciara, Raymond, Dean and Ian, sons-in-law Tommy Dore and Anthony Fitzgerald, daughter-in-law Paula, great-grandchildren Leon, Brooke and Piper, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousin, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday, 21st September, in St John’s Cathedral at 11am for family and close friends with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Garry Williams of Lacca, Doon, Limerick / Kileely, Limerick. Formerly of Kileely Road and Caherdavin, Limerick, ERS and Clancy Contracts. Garry died peacefully, on 15th September 2020, surrounded by his family, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving children Ailís, Tony, Frank and Hannah, parents John and Doris, brother Paul, sister Denise, brother-in-law Alan, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (Sept. 19th) in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 2pm. Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium. In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. Please observe social distance. May he rest in peace.





