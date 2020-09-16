Deaths in Limerick - September 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Connor (née Crowley), Mill Road, Killarney, Kerry and South Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Seán and loving mother of Brian and Colette. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughter-in-law Angela, son-in-law Cathal O'Neill, her grandchildren Niall, Janine and Imogen, her sisters Deborah and Frieda, brothers-in-law Noel Flannery and Billy Brennan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, her many dear friends and the staff and residents at Our Lady Of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin. Predeceased by her sister Maureen and brother Stephen and her brother-in-law Tom Geraghty.

"Basking in the Sunshine of Ever Lasting Bliss"

Funeral strictly private

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a Private Funeral will take place for Eileen in St Mary's Cathedral. Eileen's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on killarneyparish.com at 12 noon on Saturday. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Patrick Lipper, Gortbrien, Caherconlish, and late of Garryowen.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his sons Jordan and Adam, daughter Donna, daughters-in-law Ella and Noelle, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren, parents Dominic and Joan, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass Saturday (September 19th) at 10am in St. John's Cathedral, with Funeral afterwards to Caherconlish Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Brian Chaplin, Lissard, Galbally.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Surrounded by his loving family, after an illness bravely fought with great dignity. Sadly missed by his loving family, partner Bridie, his adoring daughters Jane & Sonia, his beloved grandchildren Rebecca, Calum, Ciarán & Adam, the O'Brien & Madden families, Westport, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally E34 AE22 on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral cortége will be leaving his residence on Friday morning, arriving at Galbally Church at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. In compliance with the current public health requirements funeral will take place for family & close friends privately.

Please feel free to leave your message of support in the online 'Condolence' section on rip.ie