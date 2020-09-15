Deaths in Limerick - September 15, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Kerry) of Bridie Sheehan (née O' Farrell) of Seaview, Sneem, County Kerry Late of Murroe, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late James, loving mom of John, Caroline and Lorraine, adoring grandmother of Ryan, Dean, Rocco, Daniel, Michael, Conor, Emma and Pearse.

Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Freda, sons-in-law Michael and Muiris, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law. sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place at St. Michael's Church Sneem at 11am on Thursday. The Mass will be streamed on the St. Michael's Church, Sneem Facebook Page.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Abbot Close Nursing Home) of Anna O'Shaughnessy of Ballyengland, Askeaton.

Deeply regretted by her brother Michael and sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Askeaton at 12 o clock Thursday. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Billy Moloney of 86 Star Court, Carew Park, Limerick city. Late of C.I.E.

Beloved husband of Anne, dearest father of Linda, Gerard & Kieran and devoted Granda to Amy, Adam, Alex, Luke, Jake, Ellie-Rose, Eve & Ryan.

Sadly missed by his brother Michael, sisters Maura, Nuala, Eleanor, Breda, Geraldine and Carmel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & his many friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place in the Holy Family Church, Southill on Friday (September 18) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of David Melia of Clonboo, Galway. Formerly of Limerick.

Predeceased by his mother Carmel, brother John and his nephew Micheál. Sadly missed by his loving son John and his mother Cecila, father Padraic, sisters Olivia, Catherina and her partner Milo, brothers Gerard and his partner Amanda, Philip and his partner Louise, and Patrick, brother-in- law Tommy, sister-in-law Lourda, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from his father's home in Clonboo on Thursday at 2.15pm for Requiem Mass at 3pm in St Brendan's Church, Annaghdown. Burial afterwards in Annaghdown Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at Bridhaven Nursing Home) of Esther Hodkinson (née Keating) of Elm Park, Ennis Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Mallow, Cork.

Beloved wife of Clive and dear mother of Aaron and Sarah. Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, sister Margaret (Nolan), son-in-law Gareth, grandson Alex, granddaughter Noelle, nephews Mark, Eamon and Ben, her extended family and close friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will be live-streamed from St Mary's Church, Mallow on on Thursday at 1pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully in her 102nd year at Clontarf Private Nursing Home) of Bid Crowley (née Wallis) of Clontarf, Dublin. Formerly of Ballyorgan, Kilfinane, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and sister of late Wallis family of Abbey, sadly missed and dearly loved by her niece Ann, Manus and the McHugh family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

A private Funeral will take place for family and close friends but it will be streamed online at 10am on Thursday - click here.

Family flowers only.