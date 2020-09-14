Deaths in Limerick- September 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Ken Crowe

Of Mount Catherine, Clonlara, Clare and Corbally

Ken passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Fiona, children Steven, Mark and Amy, grandson Aidan, parents Billy and Annette, brother Nigel, sisters Elaine and Audrey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles Noel and Finbar, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends, especially Mark and Owen.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 16 in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 11am. Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

House private on Wednesday morning. Ken’s Funeral Cortege will pass through Park Gardens, Corbally at 10:45 approximately for neighbours and friends.

Please observe social distance

No flowers please; donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Foley

Of Knocknagurteeny, Murroe

On September 13, 2020 peacefully at his home after a short illness bravely fought with great dignity, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Pa and Ellen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Ollie and Pakie, daughter Niamh, daughters in law Carina and Pauline and Niamh's partner John, adored grandchildren Brian, Conor, Cathal, Eimear, Maeve and Tom, brothers Tommy and Timmy, sisters Kitty (Franklin) and Sadie (Keegan), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe on Wednesday, September 16, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of Frank Guerin

Of Greenhills, Garryowen

Frank died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Paddy and Christy, sisters Martha, Helen and Veronica, nephews, nieces and many friends.

May He rest in peace

Arriving for 10.00am Requiem Mass Wednesday, September 16 in St John's Cathedral, Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. In compliance with HSE Government guidelines regarding funerals Mass will be for family and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Josie Murphy (née Doolan)

Of Breska, Clarina

On September 12, 2020, peacefully at UHL

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by her sister Rita, sister in law Peggy, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 11.30 in St Josephs Church, Ballybrown followed by burial in Kilkeedy Cemetery immediately afterwards.

In line with best practice taken from Government advice regarding public gatherings please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Contact Downey’s Undertakers, Pallaskenry.

Phone no 061-393111

The death has occurred of Michael Gerard Sheehan

Of Griffith Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston

Late of Watford, England

Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving mother, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass Wednesday, September 16 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, with funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Daniel J Downey

Of Mayne, Kilmeedy

Peacefully, in the loving and tender care of the Palliative Team at Kerry University Hospital, Tralee, on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Predeceased by parents Dan and Sheelagh, sisters Vera and Sr. Helen, brother Pat and sister in law Helen and Godchild Edel. Sadly missed by brothers Tommy and John, sisters Mary, Betty, Breda and Ann, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

In compliance with current government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will be held at St. John The Baptist Church, Castlemahon, at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 15. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Kerry Palliative Care Centre Tralee.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy’s Funeral Undertakers, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of John Hartnett

Of Beechwood Avenue, Newcastle West, Limerick

Late of Nash's Garage and Limerick County Council, September 13, 2020, peacefully, at Milford Hospice. Predeceased by his brothers Pat and Jim. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, this Wednesday, September 16 2020, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards at Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers, Newcastle West