Deaths in Limerick - September 13, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen Mary Savage (née Lane), Castleconnell and formerly of Clonskeagh, Dublin and Manchester.

Peacefully, in her 99th year at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Jane (Holmes), son in law Stephen, grandchildren Sarah & Luke, great grandchildren Jessica & Esme, niece & nephews.

Funeral service at All Saints Church, Castleconnell at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday 15th September, followed by cremation in Shannon. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding number of people and social distance. Family flowers only.

"The day Thou gavest, Lord, is ended"

The death has occurred of Anna Connolly (née Quish), Rathaney, Hospital.

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree.

Predeceased by her husband John, Sister Cáit and Brother Pat. Sadly missed by her children Denis, Mairéad, John, Mary and Aidan, her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, Rest in Peace

A family mass will take place in St Mary's Church Knockainey on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with government recommendations on public gatherings this funeral will be private. Condolences can be submitted through rip.ie, letters of sympathy can be sent to O Leary's Funeral Undertakers, Main St, Hospital, Co. Limerick.