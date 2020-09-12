Deaths in Limerick - September 12, 2020

The death has occurred of Peter Browne

Of Rossard, Kilcoolan, Ballyneety and Parteen

Died peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by brothers William and Gerard. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (nee O'Neill), children John, Tom, Deirdre and Neil, sisters Mary and Vera, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many friends and neighbours.

May He rest in peace

Arriving for 1.00pm Requiem Mass Sunday, September 13, in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Bohermore, burial afterwards Inch St Lawrence Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE government guidelines regarding funerals Mass will be for family and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Sr. Teresa Carroll

Of Cill Leala, New Road, Thomondgate and Ballybunion, Kerry

On Friday, September 11, 2020, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Tom, her sisters Eileen, Maureen and Bridie and brother John. Sadly missed by her sisters Sr. Kathleen and Anne Marie, brothers Fr. Jerry, Thomas and Jimmy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, other relatives, her Salesian Sisters, her many close friends and parishioners of St Munchin’s Parish.

Sr. Teresa’s Funeral cortège will pass Cill Leala, New Road, Thomondgate on Monday, September 14, at 10.30am en route to St Munchin’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. For those who cannot attend a link will be provided later to view the Sr. Teresa's Requiem Mass via a live stream.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sr Teresa’s Requiem Mass will be restricted to private family and community. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Joseph Dundon

Jo Dundon, died on Saturday, September 12 2020, in Tampa, Florida. Eldest son of the late Lt Col Joseph Dundon, Sarsfield Barracks and Birdie Dundon (nee Cunnane) Foynes. Sadly missed by his wife Paula, sisters Vera (Saunders) Kay (McGuinness Mullane) Mary Dundon, brother Jim Dundon, uncle, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephew, cousins and friends.

A memorial service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date when the Covid 19 restrictions have been lifted.

The death has occurred of Jack Lynch

Of St. Joseph`s Street, Limerick City and Carrigaline, Cork

Son of the late Paddy Lynch. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Kay Lynch, brothers Joe,Tom, Jim, sisters Valerie, Iris, Siobhan, Barbara, nieces, nephews and close friends.

May he rest in peace

A private cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm on Monday, September 14 (for family and close friends only).

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Deirdre (Timmy) Kelly

Of Gibbons Road, Harlesden, London and formerly of St Mary`s Park, Limerick City

Deirdre Kelly, known as Timmy, of Gibbons Road, Harlesden, London and formerly of St Mary's Park, Limerick. Passed, suddenly, on August 30, 2020. Very deeply regretted by her partner Keith, son Adrian, mother Patricia, brothers and sister Alan, Ross and Antoinette, niece Denise and nephew Riann, all extended family and friends.Deirdre was a remarkable lady and will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass for Deirdre will take place Monday, September 14 2020, at 11am in St John's Cathedral (family and close friends). Burial will take place afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery (also for family and close friends). In compliance with current HSE and government guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.